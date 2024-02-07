'You can't handle the truth': a question time cameo for the ages

Question time went Hollywood on Wednesday with the Prime Minister and Coalition frontbencher Dan Tehan quoting iconic Jack Nicholson movies back at each other.
In a fiery second sitting day of the year, debate over the Albanese government's amended income tax package again dominated question time and led to the Speaker Milton Dick kicking several opposition members out of the lower house chamber for unruly behaviour.
But in a theme begun the day before, Anthony Albanese pushed back on repeated Coalition questions about broken promises and truth in politics and started taunting the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton over the ABC's Liberals-in-troubled-power program Nemesis.
"Mr Speaker, some people asked me last night why of all the Jack Nicholson movies I picked 'The Shining?' Well it couldn't .. it couldn't be 'A Few Good Men!'" he said to laughs and desk thumping.
"And it certainly could not have been Terms of Endearment, Mr Speaker."
Mr Albanese was told to pause while Dan Tehan then sought a cinematic point of order.
"Goes to relevance. You can't handle the truth!" he thundered from the bad guy in A Few Good Men before the microphone cut him off.
The chamber erupted.
The Speaker was not having it though.
"Resume your seat and keep walking out of the chamber," Mr Dick confusingly told the member for Wannon.
When loud applause continued, the Speaker called order, "This is question time. Not the Academy Awards."
That did not stop Mr Albanese who then likened Nemesis to a reboot of Fight Club.
"Except for Fight Club, nobody could talk about it but [the Liberals] can't talk about anything else, they can't talk about anything else but fighting themselves," he quipped.
Mr Tehan was one of several opposition members removed on Wednesday under standing orders 94a including a former Liberal speaker Andrew Wallace.
