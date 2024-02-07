Do you recognise the man in this CCTV footage?

ACT Policing is looking for a man captured on CCTV in Gordon in December.
The footage was collected as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Tim Lyons.
The CCTV footage was recorded on Mina Wylie Crescent, Gordon, on December 21, 2023.
In the video, a man wearing jeans and a brown hoodie walks briskly along the street.
ACT Policing spokesman said police would like to speak to the man in the footage and were seeking the public's assistance to identify him.
"It is not believed this man has any involvement in the disappearance of Tim, however police would like to confirm his identity," the spokesman said.
ACT Policing put out an appeal for information on the disappearance of Mr Lyons in January.
Mr Lyons has not been seen or heard from since December 19, around 4pm.
If you are the man in the CCTV footage, or you know who he is, please contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7627182.
