The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The shining light: Brumby wins top prize, proves rugby can rise from the ashes

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 7 2024 - 9:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies powerbuster Rob Valetini has risen from the ashes of a Wallabies disaster to win his first John Eales Medal as Australia's best player, giving reason for hope after an otherwise brutal period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.