The shining light: Brumby wins top prize, proves rugby can rise from the ashes

ACT Brumbies powerbuster Rob Valetini has risen from the ashes of a Wallabies disaster to win his first John Eales Medal as Australia's best player, giving reason for hope after an otherwise brutal period.
Valetini beat Will Skelton, two-time winner Marika Koroibete, rugby-league bound Mark Nawaqanitawase and prop Angus Bell for the top prize at the Rugby Australia awards night on Wednesday.
The powerfully-built back-rower has stamped himself as one of the best players in the world over the past two years and was a shining light despite the Wallabies crashing out of the World Cup last year.
Valetini finished nine points clear of Bell and 25 ahead of Koroibete on the final leaderboard to give him a massive confidence boost ahead of the Super Rugby season.
The 25-year-old is already a six-season veteran after making his debut as a teenager for the Brumbies in 2018 before earning a Wallabies call up a year later.
Already considered one of the most damaging ball runners in the world, the Brumbies will lean on Valetini's experience to help them chase a drought-breaking title this season.
But Valetini is expected to miss the last trial match before round one as he manages a foot complaint, with the Brumbies to monitor his progress in the lead up to their opener against the Melbourne Rebels.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham backed Valetini to continue his domination this year as Australian rugby prepares to usher in a new era under the guidance of Joe Schmidt.
"He's always been a standout performer for us in Super Rugby and that was the case for the Wallabies as well," Larkham said.
"He was the one guy that would perform every single week for the Wallabies, no matter what the circumstances or the opposition, and that was great to see.
"He's been one of the most consistent players in Australia now for a lot of years and that consistency shows growth since he first started.
"Bobby is someone who leads with his actions. He's got great knowledge around the field and in our meetings, he leads by example.
"We've seen over the past 12 months that every season he plays, we see improvements. A couple of years ago he had a lower-leg injury and he probably lacked that power through contact.
"But over the past 18 months or two years, we've seen huge improvement to the point he's if not the best in the world, certainly in the top three as a ball carrier."
Valetini was the Wallabies' best last year while Eva Karpani was the Wallaroos player of the year and Fraser McReight won the men's Super Rugby award.
The John Eales Medal night turned the focus back on to the players after a tumultuous off-season, which led to Eddie Jones quitting as coach and Hamish McLennan being ousted as chairman.
The Rebels' financial woes have also cast a shadow over the season, with the Melbourne franchise going into administration with debt reportedly rising to $20 million.
But recognition of Valetini's impressive form, among a host of award winners, was a welcome relief and a reminder the season begins in just over two weeks.
The Brumbies will fly to Perth on Friday morning for a trial against the Western Force, with Larkham expected to take a strong side across the country for the last warm-up before round one.
Caderyn Neville and Darcy Swain have been ruled out and Valetini will join them back in Canberra as players carrying niggles race to get themselves fit for the regular season.
Neville had a slight tweak in his hamstring in the trial win against the Fijian Drua, but expects to be fit for round one.
"It was some real game time for everyone involved," Neville said after captaining the side in the first trial.
"You spend all summer with the car in the garage and now we've taken it for a drive around the block. This weekend we'll take it up the highway, then hit the race track in a couple of weeks."
