Landmark Labor IR deal struck with Pocock and Greens

The Albanese government's latest industrial relations reforms covering casual workers, gig work and the "right to disconnect" for millions Australian from work are set to become law after deals were struck with the Greens and key crossbenchers.
Late on Wednesday, the government brought on the Closing Loopholes No. 2 Bill after a deal was announced with independent ACT senator David Pocock and the Greens.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke confirmed a majority of senators have now declared support for the government's legislation.
"Casual workers will have a clearer pathway to permanent work, while gig workers and truckies will finally benefit from minimum standards under new Albanese Labor government laws," he said in a statement.
The minister said the incoming laws will end the concept of a forced permanent casual, introduce world-leading minimum standards for gig economy workers such as rideshare drivers and delivery riders, and ensure a safe, sustainable and viable trucking industry, including for owner drivers.
Another key crossbencher Jacqui Lambie is furious with the Labor government for curtailing debate on Wednesday night over the bill.
"Well, what a kick in the guts for Australian democracy today," she shouted in parliament. "You want a shortcut here this evening."
"I've got plenty to say. We've got all but two hours!"
Senator Lambie's office has been contacted for comment.
With the Coalition locked out of negotiations, Liberal Senate frontbencher Michaelia Cash also accused the government and Senator Pocock of a lack of transparency and she zeroed in the independent senator for "selling out" ACT businesses.
"We haven't been given an opportunity to have a look at it, and Senator David Pocock, I hope all the businesses in the ACT, you are looking at Senator David Pocock, because he has sold you out!" Senator Cash said.
"The Greens have sold you out and the Australian Labor Party, they have yet again sold you out!"
Mr Burke, who has been in negotiations with the Greens and the crossbench, after the omnibus industrial relations bill was split last year and the first Closing Loopholes bill covering the criminalisation of industrial manslaughter and other matters was passed.
In a statement, Senator Pocock said he had agreed to a long list of amendments with the government in return for his support. These include what he calls a better process for casual workers wanting to convert to permanent. It also preserves the right of businesses to refuse such a conversion on fair and reasonable grounds.
The ACT representative said the government had agreed to lower the barriers to casual employees in the public service converting to permanent and they would be able to apply to the Fair Work Commission to deal with disputes about casual conversion.
Separately, the Greens say they have secured for employees the right to disconnect from work.
The Greens say employees will be given an enforceable right to refuse contact from their employer out of hours unless that refusal is unreasonable.
"Where the issue cannot be resolved at the workplace, and the behaviour continues, the Fair Work Commission can issue stop orders. If they are breached, the normal civil remedies of the Fair Work system will apply," a statement read.
Senator Pocock also said he got concessions over gig work, union right of entry, road transport and further concessions on the right to disconnect.
There has been pushback from business and employer groups over any move to fine employees as the right to disconnect is enshrined and complaints over consultation.
Employers have raised that the right to refuse unreasonable hours exists under the Fair Work Act.
