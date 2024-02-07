The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Landmark Labor IR deal struck with Pocock and Greens

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 7 2024 - 9:09pm, first published 6:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government's latest industrial relations reforms covering casual workers, gig work and the "right to disconnect" for millions Australian from work are set to become law after deals were struck with the Greens and key crossbenchers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.