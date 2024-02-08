When will ACT take our plight seriously?

Interestingly, in the interim, the crude rate of imprisonment of Aboriginal men and women in the ACT has increased by 20 per cent and is today not only by far the highest in all of Australia but continues to grow at an alarming rate. While I am, of course, deeply disappointed that the ACT government has stubbornly refused, until now, to take the overrepresentation of Aboriginal peoples incarcerated in the ACT seriously, I am nevertheless encouraged by the decision it has been forced to take to engage the Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research to investigate the over-representation of Aboriginal peoples in Canberra in the justice system.