The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

When will ACT take our plight seriously?

By Julie Tongs
February 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In July 2020 I wrote to the ACT Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander Affairs Rachel Stephen-Smith and the then attorney-general Gordon Ramsay. In that letter I said, among other things: "As you would be aware the ACT has the highest rate of increase in the incarceration of Aboriginal men and women in Australia and the highest rate of Indigenous incarceration in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.