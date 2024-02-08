Death inquest may query 'effectiveness' of court, cop communication

An inquest into the death of an inmate in Canberra's jail is expected to examine issues about "the effectiveness" of how mental health concerns are conveyed by police to a court.
Justin Cordy was 34 when he died from a suspected suicide while in custody at the Alexander Maconochie Centre on February 26 last year.
In an administrative hearing in the ACT Coroner's Court on Thursday, members of Mr Cordy's family sat in the public gallery to watch proceedings.
Coroner Ken Archer said he could no longer appear in the matter and another magistrate would take on the case.
"I've formed the view that is appropriate that I no longer deal with this inquest going forward," he said.
Counsel assisting the coroner, Vanessa Thomas, told the court Mr Archer had been sitting as a duty magistrate on February 24. 2023, when Mr Cody appeared before him.
Mr Cordy had been arrested and charged with various offences before facing the Magistrates Court.
He did not apply for bail and as a result Mr Archer remanded him in custody.
Ms Thomas said there were "unlikely to be any concerns about the order [Mr Archer] made".
She told the court Mr Archer had not been made aware of any mental health issues, however, there was evidence a police officer had expressed concerns about Mr Cordy's risk of self harm.
The court has the ability to order a defendant be taken to a mental health facility to undergo an assessment.
"An issue is likely to arise in this inquest as to the effectiveness of [how] police concerns ... are conveyed to the court," Ms Thomas said.
"In light of that possibility and involvement in the hearing [Mr Archer] is unable to appear in that matter."
Mr Archer, the ACT's first dedicated coroner, stated "deaths in custody are an important aspect of my work".
"[My aim] has been to hear such cases expeditiously, so that families may know how a loved one died," he said.
"The decision I have made is an inevitable one. The ACT is an outlier in that ... no other jurisdiction in Australia requires specialist coroners to undertake duties done by a magistrate.
Mr Archer said recent changes in how the court is run, "will see a substantial increase in the hours of the coroner spent in the Magistrates Court".
"[This issue] requires conscientious attention."
The inquest will now go before Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker, who will appoint another coroner to oversee the case.
