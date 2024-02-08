Police seeking witnesses after truck towing digger allegedly stuck Commonwealth Bridge

ACT Police are calling for witnesses and dash-cam footage to an incident where a truck towing a digger caused damage to the underside of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge.
The truck was travelling westbound on Parkes Way under the Commonwealth Avenue flyover at around 3.35pm on Tuesday.
Police believe the excavator then struck the underside of both carriageways of the bridge and damage it.
"The incident caused significant traffic delays, with one westbound lane on Parkes Way closed for over six hours due to debris on Parkes Way and to allow engineers to examine the damage," police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7667042.
