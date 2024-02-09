Randwick preview: The best analysis and tips for Saturday's races

Dangers: 5. Moravia is the three-year-old most likely to keep Griff company up front. It's easy to forget that what he did last campaign was all in his first preparation. It all started in a 900m Newcastle maiden. Two starts later he ran Cylinder to a nose in the Run To The Rose. He has only had one trial but he looked great, cutting down the margin to speedy stablemate Queen Of The Ball. 3. Encap, like many here, has the Randwick Guineas as his autumn grand final but his turn of foot over the sprint trips in the past sees him run well fresh over 1200m. 6. Celestial Legend might very well be the best horse here. He needs to prove that but he is completely untapped. 4. Caballus has the run under his belt and second, third and fourth from his first up win have all won since.