The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Police

Witnesses sought for car-scooter collision in Melba

By Staff Reporters
February 8 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are calling for witnesses, CCTV and dash-cam footage of a collision between a car and an electric scooter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.