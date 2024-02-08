Witnesses sought for car-scooter collision in Melba

Police are calling for witnesses, CCTV and dash-cam footage of a collision between a car and an electric scooter.
The scooter rider was taken to hospital in a critical condition after paramedics treated them at the scene.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of the incident involving a gold Toyota Camry sedan and an electric scooter at the corner of Alfred Hill Driver and Linger Place in Melba on Tuesday at around 6.35pm.
Anyone with information or footage that could assist police, including vision of the vehicles leading up the collision, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7667158.
