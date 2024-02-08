Joanna Murray-Smith's Julia returns

Julia Gillard is coming back to Canberra - on stage.
Justine Clarke will once again play Australia's first female prime minister in a return season of Joanna Murray-Smith's Julia at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from July 31.
The one-woman play, which premiered in Canberra in 2023, looks at Gillard's political rise and fall and provides insight into the person behind the public mask as well as a reflection on the experience of women in contemporary politics.
In her time as prime minister Gillard steered more than 500 bills into law while dealing with minority government, disloyalty from some of her colleagues and frequent, often personal and misogynistic attacks in the media.
If you missed it last time or want to see it again, Julia is on from July 31 until August 11 at the Playhouse. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
