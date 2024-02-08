Vodafone has handled the ACT's transition from 3G badly

Your correspondents Faye Thornhill, Julie Macklin and Jane Sheers (Letters, February 7) are right to be concerned at the unripe state of fruit being sold in Canberra. They are presumably referring to fruit sold in supermarkets. Most, if not all, of the fruit sold in supermarkets has been picked only partly ripe, and less prone to bruising, then placed in cold storage until immediately before is put on display and sold. Buyers are more likely to find ripe fruit at markets such as in Mildura Street, Fyshwick.

