Vodafone has handled the ACT's transition from 3G badly

On January 31 Vodafone closed down its 3G network in Canberra.
Over the preceding 12 months we received 23 text messages telling us of this change. We have a 4G phone with a fairly new 4G SIM but still went to the Vodafone shop at Belconnen to clarify. We were advised that we did not need to do anything as we would not be affected.
On January 31 our phone stopped being able to receive or make phone calls. After an unsatisfactory "chat" with Vodafone online the next day we went to their shop to learn that a 4G phone is not enough but that you must have a VoLTE capable phone.
It is a great pity they failed to tell us this in their first text on the subject back in January 2023. We would not have recharged the phone but would have updated the phone and plan back then.
Given Telstra and Optus will be closing their 3G networks later in 2024 I suggest everyone whose current phone is not VoLTE enabled (capable of operating on a 4G LTE data network for voice transmission) should be prepared to buy a new phone.
We have made a formal complaint online to Vodafone but have had to get them back on the phone to resolve the situation. We rejected both the suggestion we borrow someone's phone to use up our credit and the offer of a partial refund of our current credit with Vodafone. We will now be changing providers and talking to the Telecommunication Industry Ombudsman.
Chief Minister Barr's announcement of an in-depth analysis to build a new stadium at Bruce seemed to bring its delivery a step closer. ("Bruce to get in-depth analysis as site for new Canberra stadium", February 7).
However, in that same article, the delivery timeline has been pushed back from 2030 to 2033 even though the 30,000-seat target remains the same.
Parramatta Stadium and Townsville Stadium each only took two years to build and are now in service.
ACT voters are being played for fools it seems by the Labor-Greens coalition. As long as they keep getting returned, they are right to do so.
It is entirely unhelpful for Karen Barlow to predict "[the] ...chances of an all-in, unedifying brawl over taxes, trust and tying the opposition in knots over economic management". ("An all-in brawl and mudslinging in all directions. And it's only week one", February 5).
There is an element of delight in bad behaviour, as if inviting it. Surely it is incumbent on political commentators to deal more seriously with the significant issues involved.
I agree with Jack Pappas (Letters, February 2) about the "dedicated legal service" for "victim-survivors" of sexual assault.
Our legal system has lasted in its present form for many, many years. By and large it works.
I have appeared in hundreds of criminal trials as solicitor and counsel and have almost always believed that juries get it right.
The onus of proof lies with the Crown. It is their job to look after their witnesses (which is, after all, what a "victim-survivor" is).
The witness has no independent right to appear and nor should they. It is the state that brings and prosecutes the charges.
If the prosecution is incompetent that is another matter. A third barrister at the bar table, for the complainant - the correct term - would not add anything, just subvert a perfectly adequate process.
I hope I am not being thought to be unhelpful to the sisterhood but the rule of law is precious. We are so lucky to have it. I have been a victim of sexual assault, too.
The Canberra Burns Club does itself a disservice by claiming to be the second oldest business in Canberra. The club was formed on October 13, 1924 ("Burns Club celebrates 100 bonnie years", February 7).
Although they claim Cusack's was here first, that businesses' first appearance in Canberra was to purchase a lease at Manuka at the first sale of leases on December 12, 1924 and another in 1926. The Cusack's Canberra business opened on March 1, 1928. The business extended to Manuka in 1936.
So, it seems to me that the Canberra Burns Club can congratulate itself on being Canberra's oldest business!
The latest $78 million stuff-up by the ACT government minister responsible for the HIRMS project must convince most voters that the existing team of local political leaders have failed to take fiscally responsible decisions.
It's our money that's being wasted.
Industrial business managers are personally accountable to shareholders for serious financial mismanagement.
We voters are essentially the shareholders of the ACT government.
We "ACT shareholders" must ignore traditional political tribal connections and now elect a "board of directors" who must all demonstrate stronger fiscal ethics.
We need men and women as community leaders who have the integrity and commitment to logically strike out such wasteful expenditure as has occurred with the disastrous HIRMS project.
My preference is for cashless payments, but lately I have encountered requests for cash-only payments, including in small-town restaurants, and at other times been hit with a transaction fee if I pay by card.
What is going on here? Surely running a cashless business is more efficient than carrying a cash float that puts the business or person at risk of burglary.
Plus, I have found it hard at times to actually get my hands on cash. Physical banks are as rare as hens' teeth, ATMs go down and grocery stores put a limit on withdrawals. Thank goodness for the post office, if there is one nearby.
I am now having to stash cash (not in my mattress) so I can pay the exorbitant GP fee minus transaction costs, restaurants and pharmacies. So if you hear a jingle jangle coming along the street, its not early Santa's reindeer or ghosts of the old milkos, it's me ready for a day's outing.
About 35 years ago, the research team attached to the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody circulated some of their findings and asked for comment.
I pointed out the reason why there were so many Aboriginal deaths in both police custody and in prisons was that there were so many Aboriginals there. The royal commission accepted my conclusions and since then so have governments of both persuasions.
Despite many well-intentioned efforts since then we still have the 3.8 per cent Aboriginal population contributing 25 per cent of the prison population.
If that 25 per cent of the prison population are there because they have committed 25 per cent of the crimes, reducing their rates of offending would reduce the proportion of prisoners who are Aboriginal.
About two weeks ago you reported some recently released Aboriginal offenders were to take part in a trial to reduce recidivism. That is exactly what we want. Better still, test anti-recidivism activities on young offenders who have not yet been sentenced to prison. If these activities work for Aboriginal offenders they should be extended to non-Aboriginals.
I fear the latest inquiry, looking only at the endpoint of imprisonment, while it may appear authoritative, can lead us nowhere.
Your correspondents Faye Thornhill, Julie Macklin and Jane Sheers (Letters, February 7) are right to be concerned at the unripe state of fruit being sold in Canberra. They are presumably referring to fruit sold in supermarkets. Most, if not all, of the fruit sold in supermarkets has been picked only partly ripe, and less prone to bruising, then placed in cold storage until immediately before is put on display and sold. Buyers are more likely to find ripe fruit at markets such as in Mildura Street, Fyshwick.
I grew up spending my summer holidays on a stone fruit orchard in the Hunter Valley owned by family friends.
We children ran wild and enjoyed the most delicious fruit while our parents worked to get the fruit to market. As I recall the peaches and nectarines were freestone rather than clingstone which is what is only available now.
I spoke to a fruit retailer when the clingstones were introduced and was advised they travelled better. Since then I have been very selective and hardly ever purchase summer fruit because of the lack of flavour and the ability of the fruit to ripen.
Fortunately Australia is a democratic nation and all are able to express freedom of speech. Hosting populist stunts like the recent renewables rally, however, will likely deem the Coalition unelectable when next we head to the polls.
The Chief Minister is concerned that stooge independents will take seats from stooge dependents at the October election.
A US House panel recommended $17.6 billion in military aid for Israel at a time of unprecedented deaths, destruction and displacement in Gaza. No wonder so many people around the world find the US backing of Israel abhorrent.
The disproportionate rate of incarceration of Indigenous people is certainly a concern. But we're asking the wrong question. Assuming the incarceration rate mirrors the crime rate why are Indigenous people committing so many crimes? Unless we address that, anything else will simply be a bandaid. It seems obvious poverty and inequality are significant factors.
Your parenthetical attempt to define an easterly wind ("from west to east") has it back-to-front ("Sticky nights fade as the heat ramps up", February 3). Is the author a keen surfer? They seem to describe winds in that fashion: an "onshore wind" blows to, rather than from the shore.
Vasily Martin (Letters, February 3) says "we live in a world where women are afforded value at birth while men must earn it". Great Vasily, it's a terrific plotline for a fantasy story. It would have to be set on another planet though.
With private school fees at astronomical levels governments should show intestinal fortitude by devoting taxpayer funding solely to public education rather than continuing to subsidise luxurious private facilities while the proletariat go begging.
The Coalition believes Labor's proposed stage three tax cut amendments have a "black hole". It's my view that the Coalition should either spell it out for the benefit of the electorate or they should keep quiet about the issue.
There are too many people actively looking for ways to be offended, not just for themselves but on behalf of other people as well. For heaven's sake, look for something more constructive to do. Get a life.
Watching the debate on the date of Australia Day always amuses me. While I agree it should be moved, I have to laugh as people bicker about spreading public holidays across the calendar. There is no way we will surrender Australia Day to an existing Public Holiday (January 1).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.