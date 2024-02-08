New Matilda Heyman back to 'lead by example' for United in Perth heatwave

Canberra United fans will be relieved to know their newest Matildas star Michelle Heyman is ready to fire against Perth Glory this weekend.
Heyman returned from her Matildas announcement in Melbourne in time to join her teammates on Thursday ahead of their trip to Perth on Friday for Saturday night's A-League Women clash.
The veteran striker was called up by the national team for two important Olympic qualifier matches against Uzbekistan on February 24 in Tashkent and February 28 in Melbourne that could seal Australia's ticket to Paris.
Held during the FIFA international window, Heyman won't miss any Canberra United matches as a result of her return to the green and gold.
But coach Njegosh Popovich did suggest he will try and manage Heyman's workload, particularly following her return from Matildas camp a day before the team is set to play Western United on March 1.
The coach, like the rest of the United squad, were extremely proud of their captain's accomplishment, and Popovich believes there's more Canberra players destined for Matildas caps in the squad in the near future.
"We as a club probably don't get enough respect for [our player development]," he said.
"We definitely try to help each individual improve their own football performances.
"We've got five players named in the Young Matildas, we've got two players being named in the Junior Matildas and a couple of internationals.
"It's fantastic to see."
After a stunning 3-1 win against ladder-leaders Melbourne City last weekend, Canberra will be feeling confident, but they aren't without challenges, facing another top-five side and a big road trip west where the temperature is predicted to surpass 40 degrees Celsius in Perth and over 30 at kick-off.
Popovich is backing the team to lift under pressure though, including A-League Women golden boot leader Heyman, who will need to deliver for both United and the Matildas in the next few weeks.
"I've got a special soft spot for what she's done," he said.
"People carry on about the age but it's not really the age, it's the mental toughness. I don't think she gets enough recognition for what she does defensively too.
"Her high-speed metres [against Melbourne City] were second only to Sasha Grove, which is huge for a number nine, who usually tend to be lazy players.
"But she leads by example and I couldn't be happier for her."
Perth Glory v Canberra United, Saturday 10.30pm (AEDT) at Macedonia Park
