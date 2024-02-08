The Canberra Times
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 8 2024 - 3:40pm
It's the Year of the Dragon in 2024 - a creature that symbolises such things as power, prosperity and strength. This Saturday, February 10 will be Canberra celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

