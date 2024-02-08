Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

It's the Year of the Dragon in 2024 - a creature that symbolises such things as power, prosperity and strength. This Saturday, February 10 will be Canberra celebrations of the Lunar New Year.
From 11am to 11pm will be a day of Lunar New Year celebration in Woolley Street, Dickson.
Last year more than 7000 people went to the Dickson celebration. This year the event will be even bigger and can accommodate more visitors throughout the day.
The Dragon symbolises such things as power, prosperity and strength and the family-friendly Dickson day will include community and professional performance groups, food and drink sold by Dickson locals and Canberra-wide food businesses, kids' activities, interactive workshops, roving performances, and education on the cultural importance of the Lunar New Year.
It begins at 11am with the Prosperous Mountain Lion Dance. The official opening ceremony is at noon followed by a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, then more music, dance and other performances.
Other activities will include facepainting, balloon twisting and demonstrations of calligraphy and martial arts.
See: act.gov.au/cityrenewal and the Facebook page.
In Tiger Lane are many dining choices and there will also be traditional lion and dragon dances, cooking demonstrations and free food samples.
A display celebrating the Year of the Dragon, featuring floating lanterns and a towering dragon, will be on the Glass Floor on level outside of Polo Ralph Lauren. See: canberracentre.qicre.com
The first Chinese Film Festival is on at Dendy Canberra from February 15 to 18. See: canberra.dendy.com.au
