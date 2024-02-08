'We are looking at the city location': Top Canberra politicians hold out for Civic Stadium

While the ACT government's focus is on a new site in Bruce, two of Canberra's most prominent politicians are still set on building a Civic Stadium.
Both ACT senator David Pocock and ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee want the new stadium to be built in the city.
That's despite ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr saying it was dead and buried when he announced a shock new location had emerged on Wednesday.
Barr has put forward the old Canberra Raiders HQ as the preferred location for a new $500 million, 30,000-seat stadium to be built by 2033.
He's moved on from the possibility of building on the Civic pool site, labelling it too problematic and expensive to either move Parkes Way or put it under ground.
Pocock and Lee disagreed, with both calling it for it to be built in the city centre - where it would provide a boost to business.
One of the main criticism's of a Bruce stadium was the lack of infrastructure in the area - like bars and restaurants.
Pocock also called for the new stadium to be fast-tracked compared with the government's plan of having it finished in nine years.
He felt the saga had dragged on too long, pointing to the seventh study the government has undertaken since 2009.
The current study was the government doing its technical due diligence on finalising a Bruce site.
"Most Canberrans and key stakeholders I've spoken with want a new stadium in the city if we're going to build one," Pocock posted on social media.
"More than that, they want it built ASAP. [Wednesday's] announcement? Another study (the seventh) in decades-long series of studies about [Canberra] Stadium."
Lee was also onboard the Civic Stadium, stating the Liberals would finalise their infrastructure plan in the lead-up to the October election.
She pointed to the other cities that have either built or redeveloped stadiums in their hearts and the effect that's had on the economy.
Adelaide Oval's redevelopment and the new Perth Stadium have both been used as posterchildren for that cause.
Barr was the one who first came up with the Civic Stadium concept, before eventually turning his back on it and shifting his focus back to Bruce.
But the Liberals were looking at more than one city location.
"We are looking at the city location," Lee said.
"There is a reason why many, many cities around the world have located the stadium in the city in terms of the broader economic benefits, as well as attracting tourists and making sure we are home to some of the world class games and events.
"That is what we are looking at.
"The Canberra Liberals are looking at the options that are on the table in terms of what would work for a stadium in the city and we'll continue to do that work.
"I'm sure we'll have more to announce in the lead-up to the election."
Lee felt Barr's latest stadium announcement was just his usual pre-election sugar hit.
The ACT government did their first feasibility study into a new stadium back in 2009 and this year's technical due diligence will be the seventh study.
Lee also pointed to all the trips Barr's down to look at other stadiums around the world, which has included Dunedin, in New Zealand, and Singapore.
"We're talking about an ACT Labor government that has been talking about a stadium since 2009 at least," she said.
"As much as Andrew Barr likes to talk about once-in-a-generation city building, what it really is is a once-in-an-electoral-cycle announcement that he rehashes over and over again.
"This is all about making a splash in the headlines as opposed to actually delivering.
"Andrew Barr's track record when it comes to infrastructure projects speaks for itself.
"You might want to ask the chief minister how many trips he's been on to look at feasibility studies around the world about the need for a stadium. This is nothing new."
