'Stop giving power and a voice to such dangerous men': Scott's ex-partner speaks

Curtis Scott's ex-partner Tay Clark says the decision to "glorify the violence and narcissism of a man" who assaulted her will hurt efforts to stamp out domestic violence.
Former NRL centre Scott will face Joey Leilua on a No Limit Boxing pay-per-view in Wollongong on March 13.
In 2022, Scott was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order after being found guilty of three charges against Clark - assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalk or intimidate with the intention of causing fear or physical harm.
"I wanted to address some of the media stories over the past few days regarding the man who was found guilty of physically assaulting me on multiple occasions and threatening to kill me," Clark said in a video shared on TikTok.
"I find it extremely ironic that Fox League is such a huge supporter of domestic violence and White Ribbon and yet they continue to endorse and glorify the violence and narcissism of a man who has been convicted of such serious offences.
"This act alone from the media has the power to set back domestic violence 30 years and it's such a shame to see them running with this right now.
"This is the same man who when he left the courtroom after being found guilty told the media that he would continue to hold his head up high and work towards his goals.
"This is the same man who approached a female family member of mine a month ago and verbally abused her to the point of tears.
"This is the same man who, after being convicted the first time, began to stalk and intimidate me again.
"We need to stop giving power and a voice to such dangerous men."
