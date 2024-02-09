Tragic NRL player death, upcoming heatwave games prompt expert warning

Heat illness experts hope a heartbreaking inquest will spark positive change for professional athletes, but concede the complexities of managing training sessions will make it very difficult to implement any new blanket policy.
The issue of athletes training and playing in heat was thrust into the spotlight this week when Manly rugby league players, staff and coaches were forced to relive the day Keith Titmuss died following a heat stroke after a pre-season session four years ago.
The coronial inquest is not a criminal trial but was called after an initial autopsy was unable to confirm the exact cause of Titmuss' death. Experts concluded that the 20-year-old most likely suffered from heat stroke before he had a seizure, was rushed to hospital, went into cardiac arrest and died.
The proceedings coincide with two Canberra teams preparing to play in extreme heat this weekend. The ACT Brumbies and Canberra United flew to Perth on Friday and will be greeted by temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees on Saturday.
Extra drinks breaks and other cooling measures help professional teams, but in recent years there has been greater emphasis for sports to best manage the health, safety and performance of players in extreme heat.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said the team is bracing for a tough trial in 37-degree heat at kick-off against the Western Force, with their medical staff helping keep players cool.
"We've got a head of performance health... he'll be talking to the players about pre-cooling, and then we've got misting fans during the game," Larkham said.
"We've also got ice towels, we'll have a break at the 20-minute mark and the referee will be conscious of the heat and make allowances during the game too."
United will take similar measures to prevent players from suffering heat exhaustion when they face Perth Glory, though it's not the first time they've had to deal with extremely hot weather.
The devastating Titmuss incident and subsequent inquest has led to NRL chief medical officer Sharron Flahive vowing to better educate players and club staff about heat illness treatment and symptoms, as the league conducts an independent review of its heat policy.
Former Manly high-performance manager Don Singe said the session which began outdoors and then moved indoors to a facility nicknamed the "dojo" was not "unusual" to the level of training undertaken in the NRL, and there were no signs from Titmuss of discomfort other than cramping he'd mentioned to teammates.
After Titmuss had a seizure, when paramedics arrived his body temperature was nearly 42 degrees Celsius and "radiating heat", before he was taken to hospital.
Rugby league is not the only sport aware of the dangers of competing in the heat, with other codes also recently reassessing their policies.
Senior lecturer in human movement at the University of South Australia, Dr Samuel Chalmers, said the NRL's current heat policy is quite modern and comprehensive, taking in six factors including air temperature, humidity, wind speed, and radiant temperature (effect of the sun), as well as clothing worn and the metabolic heat of athletes.
However, he said training situations are harder to apply heat management policy to, which has been highlighted by the inquest into Titmuss' death.
"The NRL heat policy from my understanding is designed more to target matches," Chalmers said.
"It can be comprehensive for matches but it's harder to quantify risk for training sessions because they are much more variable, and that applies to every sport.
"It can be variable how long athletes are on the training track, what type of drills they're doing, and the type of rest they get.
"It can also vary on the attitudes of the coaching staff," he added.
"Some have different philosophies on how hard athletes should be pushed."
Chalmers said with global warming contributing to hotter conditions, there has been greater awareness and management of the dangers of heat illness in sport, with deaths first documented many decades ago, despite being under-reported.
A major area of improvement has been in changing attitudes, as shown in American football toward pre-season in particular - where there have also been player deaths from heat illness.
"You can't expect players to go out in their first week of pre-season and flog them to the level you may want to if the heat is high," Chalmers said.
"It's unfortunate that these cases [of deaths] drive increased attention on the topic, but it has driven positive change in the past."
