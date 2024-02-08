Barton 'dog leg' will be considered in 'flexible' light rail plans

The Woden light rail extension might still be diverted through Barton, a move that would add more time to the journey, with the government set to seek flexibility on the final route.
The project has been referred to the federal government under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservations Act.
"The alignment identified in the National Capital Plan for Light Rail Stage 2B through the Parliamentary Triangle is via Commonwealth Avenue and State Circle," the government said.
"This new EPBC referral expands the scope of the previous referral to examine alternative stops in the National Triangle and Barton, ensuring the project remains flexible as planning work progresses."
Meanwhile, the timeline for the project will be made public in time for the election after Labor and the Greens struck a deal in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The ACT government committed to releasing an "indicative" timeline and milestones for light rail stage 2B, which is planned to link Commonwealth Park and the Woden Town Centre, by the final sitting day of the 10th Assembly.
The Assembly will sit for the final time on September 5, ahead of the October 19 election.
The government will this year begin consultation on new stops and active travel connections on the Woden line, including into the Parliamentary Triangle.
Work has also started on a detailed environmental impact statement for light rail stage 2B.
Mr Steel said the government was pressing forward with planning, design and consultation work required for stage 2B. "By taking multiple options through the environmental impact statement development process, we can compare the current preferred stops and alignment for stage 2B on Commonwealth Avenue and State Circle with alternatives," Mr Steel said.
"This project is complex and requires multiple planning approvals from the federal government and Federal Parliament. A thorough approach, with a higher level of design and comparison of an alternative alignment, will help to reduce project risk as we work through each milestone on the way to Woden."
The so-called Barton "dog leg" had been the ACT government's preferred route but was abandoned after a federal parliamentary inquiry warned it would "unavoidably add further complexity, time, and cost to the project".
Mr Steel in June revealed the government would consider the possible benefits of reviving the "dog leg" alignment.
The minister said the government's preferred route remained around State Circle.
"We're at a very early stage, but we've always said that this would throw up some challenges of being a major complex project going through an area of national significance," he said at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.