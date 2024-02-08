Person in serious condition after motorbike and car collide in Holder

One patient has been transported to hospital after a motorbike and car collided in Holder.
Emergency services were called at 4.26pm on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Streeton Drive, between Unwin Street and Heysen Street.
One person was transported to hospital in a serious, bordering on critical condition, an Emergency Services Agency spokeswoman said.
Ambulance, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing attended the scene.
A southbound lane on Streeton Drive was closed for a short period of time.
Separately, many police cars were stationed on Commonwealth Avenue on Thursday evening for a government travel operation.
