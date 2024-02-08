Man, 23, dies following Murrumbidgee River incident

A 23-year-old man has died following an incident at the Murrumbidgee River on Thursday, police said.
About 5.40pm, police and emergency services responded to reports that a man had gone into the water near the Uriarra Crossing bridge and failed to surface.
Police said a search for the man followed, utilising resources from ACT Policing, AFP Search and Rescue, ACT Fire & Rescue, and the SES.
The man's body was located in the water about 8.35pm, police said.
ACT Policing will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not already spoken to police is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7668984.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.