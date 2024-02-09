Brumbies players meet in bid to end financial fears as Larkham backs Schmidt

ACT Brumbies skipper Ryan Lonergan has conceded talk of the team's financial viability is a distraction as club officials move to ease concerns with players and staff.
Reports emerged earlier in the week suggesting the club was at risk of sliding into voluntary administration as Rugby Australia battles an escalating crisis with the Melbourne Rebels.
The reports were quickly denied by Brumbies officials, with chairman Matt Nobbs slamming the story and declaring the franchise was in a challenging, but secure financial state.
ACT chief executive Phil Thomson met with players on Thursday to put to bed any concerns about their future and that of the club.
Lonergan said it's a challenging period for everyone in rugby but said the players' focus is purely on making a winning start to the Super Rugby season.
"We've been reassured from our CEO [Phil Thomson] that we're fine and they're doing everything they can," Lonergan said. "It's been a stressful couple of years for everyone but all we can do is focus on playing and winning.
"We have full confidence in the commercial side of the organisation that they're going to keep us going. Yes, it is distracting, but we've just got to ignore that and get on with our job."
The meeting came as reports emerged on Thursday of a document outlining the state of division between Rugby Australia and the Rebels.
The team was placed in voluntary administration with a reported debt of up to $20 million.
RA has taken control of the Rebels licence and will ensure the team contests the 2024 Super Rugby season but has made no guarantees for 2025 and beyond.
Reports of the leaked document stated the governing body had ordered a merger between Melbourne and Auckland-based Moana Pasifika while also floating the idea of an American franchise to ensure 12 teams remained in the competition.
In the document, Rebels officials blasted RA for contributing to the club's perilous financial position.
ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said it has been tough to watch Melbourne's struggles but criticised media for linking his club with the franchise.
"It's disappointing," Larkham said. "It's disappointing there's negativity in the media about rugby again. The Brumbies are in a really strong position. The front office and CEO have done an amazing job of putting us in this position.
"A couple of comments in the media to turn the news cycle around rugby negative again is very disappointing."
Whilte uncertainty surrounds the future of Super Rugby, Larkham has backed new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt to lead Australian rugby into a fruitful future.
While the pair have not worked together, they crossed paths while coaching in Ireland, with Schmidt leading the Irish national side from 2013 to 2019 and Larkham coaching at Munster from 2019 to 2022.
Schmidt's arrival has been hailed as a new dawn for Australian rugby, a calm and composed voice to lead the team after the chaos and uncertainty of Eddie Jones' brief time in charge.
The New Zealander led Ireland to a historic maiden victory over the All Blacks and to No.1 in the world for the first time in 2019.
It's this resume that has Australian fans excited and Larkham said there is reason for optimism.
"I haven't worked with Joe but I know he did some pretty amazing things over in Ireland," Larkham said. "I was coaching in Ireland at the back end of his tenure over there and the boys spoke highly about him.
"They spoke highly about the program he put together over there so I think he's coming at a really good time for us.
"He's going to bring a lot of detail and he's going to bring a lot of discipline to the group so hopefully he sets us up well for the British and Irish Lions [tour in 2025]."
A Wallabies legend and former assistant coach, Larkham's name was quickly thrown up as a potential Wallabies candidate.
Rather than throw his hat in the ring, the 49-year-old expressed his commitment to the Brumbies and finishing the job he started when he returned home last season.
With the focus on leading the team to a title, Larkham is set to sign a fresh two-year deal to extend his tenure as coach.
So while he's looking forward to working with Schmidt, it will be as the ACT coach.
"As a Super Rugby coach we're all responsible for the success at the top level," Larkham said. "We've got a job through Super Rugby to make sure we're preparing our players as best we can.
"The level of Super Rugby is similar to the level of Test rugby so we're all helping by preparing players to play Super Rugby."
Larkham's comments come on the eve of the Brumbies' second and final trial before the start of the season, against the Western Force in Perth.
A near full-strength team has been named in what shapes as a dress rehearsal for a round one clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.
Lonergan is captain as Allan Alaalatoa continues his rehab from an Achilles rupture and will partner Noah Lolesio in the halves.
While James Slipper headlines a crop of returning Wallabies, Rob Valetini, Darcy Swain and Cadeyrn Neville will sit out the clash as they target a round one return.
"There's a few names [with longer injuries]," Larkham said. "Alan is a longer-term, we know Ben O'Donnell's longer. The others are all in with a shot for the first couple of rounds. Connal [McInerney's] probably a little later in the season.
"Everyone else is there or thereabouts for round one, round two. You can never really put a date on it but those guys are tracking well at the moment. I look at Darcy Swain and Bobby Valetini, they should be in line for round one, round two.
"They've still got some rehab to go through so if they tick the final stages of the rehab processes off, then things should be looking good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.