See the moment that kept employer 'right to disconnect' criminal sanctions

Anthony Albanese and the Opposition are blaming each other over what the Prime Minister called "quite extraordinary" moves in the Senate to stop the government from removing criminal sanctions for employers who breach the new right to disconnect orders.
Labor's Closing Loopholes bill no. 2, passed late on Thursday, also covers casual, gig economy and individual contract work in reforms that have been welcomed by unions as world-leading and life-saving but have been heavily criticised by business groups and the Coalition.
There have been complaints from employer groups that there was not enough notice or debate over the right for millions of Australian workers to ignore "unreasonable" unpaid, out of hours requests from bosses.
Labor's Manager of Opposition Business Katy Gallagher tried, in the dying stages of Senate debate on the bill, to introduce amendments to stop employers from being exposed to criminal penalties over the newly enshrined right to disconnect.
Mr Albanese told ABC Radio Sydney that the government will fix it.
"It was pretty amazing what occurred in the Senate yesterday where the government sought to remove any possibility of criminal penalties from the right to disconnect element of the legislation that was before the Parliament. And for reasons beyond our comprehension, the Opposition denied leave to move those amendments.
"Now, it's quite extraordinary that these provisions are potentially there because of the Liberal party."
Under the laws passed on Thursday but will come into effect in six months, an employer breaching a stop order from the Fair Work Commission over hassling an employee who has clocked off could be subject to a criminal sanction and a $18,000 fine.
However, the Coalition was against the entire bill and was not assisting Labor.
Liberal industrial relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash said the government was to blame.
"The Albanese government's rushed and chaotic approach to this bill was on full display today. They were so desperate to get this through today they voted for bad legislation," the senator said.
"Labor did a dodgy deal with the Greens over the right to disconnect laws and then voted for the Greens amendment which contained criminal penalties. They could have voted against it.
"They tried to put through a rushed amendment after the fact. We refused to grant leave to support Labor's sham legislative process.
The Prime Minister sought to downplay the impact of what he called a "sensible provision".
"It won't mean anything. It'll just mean we fix it up through separate legislation because this legislation isn't due to take effect for many months. So it won't mean anything," he said.
"The idea that someone who's being paid eight hours a day should effectively be available and on call and taking calls and doing work and doing emails 24 hours a day is something that needs to recognise in terms of quality of life. We need to adjust the law to deal with the modern world. And that is precisely what we are doing here.
"A common sense provision that already is there in a range of awards."
