Best teeth whitening products, kits and strips Australia 2024

With the wide range of teeth whitening products on the market today deciding on the most effective and safe product can be confusing. Picture Shutterstock

The pursuit of a brighter, more radiant smile continues to be a priority for many Australians in 2024. With the wide range of teeth whitening kits and strips available on the market, finding an effective and safe product that is suited for you can be difficult.



This article will guide you through the best teeth whitening products available in Australia for 2024, carefully selected based on their performance, user satisfaction, and dental health compliance.



Whether you're looking for a quick fix to remove surface stains or a more comprehensive whitening regimen to achieve deeper, long-lasting results, we've got you covered.



From cutting-edge whitening kits to convenient and easy-to-use strips, discover the top-rated products that promise to deliver that coveted gleaming smile.

1 NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit - Best teeth whitening kit in Australia

NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit

The NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit stands out as the best teeth whitening product in Australia for 2024, thanks to its innovative approach to dental cosmetics. This kit distinguishes itself through the use of advanced LED light technology combined with a specially formulated whitening gel, designed to offer users dramatic whitening results in the comfort of their own homes. What sets NuBeam apart from its competitors is its commitment to safety and efficacy, ensuring that even those with sensitive teeth can achieve a brighter smile without discomfort.

NuBeam's LED light works to accelerate the whitening process, activating the gel's ingredients to break down and lift stains more effectively than traditional whitening methods. This synergy not only ensures a faster whitening experience but also contributes to more uniform and lasting results. Additionally, the kit includes customisable mouth trays, making the entire process more comfortable and tailored to each individual's dental structure.

Another reason NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit tops the list is its adherence to Australian dental health standards. The whitening gel is formulated with a safe concentration of whitening agents, minimising the risk of enamel damage or irritation to the gums. Furthermore, NuBeam offers a user-friendly experience, complete with detailed instructions and support, making professional-grade teeth whitening accessible to everyone.

With its combination of advanced technology, safe and effective ingredients, and user-centric design, the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit provides an unparalleled solution for those looking to achieve a noticeably whiter smile without the need for expensive dental procedures. Its rise to prominence in Australia reflects a growing demand for reliable, convenient, and safe at-home teeth whitening options.

Ingredients

Glycerin, Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Ethanol, Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP), Hydrated Silica, Dicalcium Phosphate, Disodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), Sodium Hydroxide, Menthol.

Pros:

Utilises advanced LED light technology to enhance the effectiveness of the whitening process.

Includes a specially formulated gel that is safe for sensitive teeth and adheres to Australian dental health standards.

Offers customisable mouth trays for a comfortable and personalised whitening experience.

Provides noticeable whitening results after just one treatment.

Comes with detailed instructions and support, making it easy to use for professional-grade results.

Cons:

The cost is higher than simpler teeth whitening products, such as whitening strips.

The NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit has emerged as the #1 choice for those seeking an effective and safe teeth whitening solution in Australia. Priced at only $99, this kit combines advanced LED light technology with a specially formulated whitening gel, designed to deliver professional-grade results. Available for purchase directly from the official NuBeam website, customers can enjoy the convenience of free shipping. The kit's inclusion of customisable mouth trays and its adherence to Australian dental health standards further underscore its value, providing a comfortable, tailored whitening experience that even caters to those with sensitive teeth. With NuBeam, achieving a brighter, more radiant smile is straightforward, affordable, and just a click away.

2 NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips - Best teeth whitening strips in Australia

NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips

NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips are an extremely convenient, effective and affordable teeth whitening product, offering an excellent alternative to the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit. Designed for those seeking a more affordable yet equally effective option, these strips encapsulate the innovative approach to dental cosmetics that NuBeam is renowned for. They stand out as the best teeth whitening strips on the market, thanks to their advanced formula which ensures both safety and significant whitening outcomes.

What sets NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips apart is their ease of use and the flexibility they offer. Perfect for busy individuals or those who prefer a less involved whitening process, these strips can be applied quickly and discreetly, allowing for whitening on the go without the need for LED lights or trays. Despite their simplicity, the strips are imbued with a powerful whitening gel that works to lift stains effectively from the enamel, providing visible results after just a few uses.

Furthermore, the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips are formulated to minimise sensitivity, making them a great choice for users with delicate teeth. This consideration ensures that more people can achieve their desired level of whiteness without discomfort. Their affordability, coupled with the reputable quality of the NuBeam brand, makes these strips a go-to option for Australians looking to enhance their smile without breaking the bank. By offering a practical and effective solution to teeth whitening, NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips cater to a wide audience, solidifying their status as the best teeth whitening strips in Australia.

Ingredients

Glycerin, Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Ethanol, Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP), Hydrated Silica, Dicalcium Phosphate, Disodium ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), Sodium Hydroxide, Menthol.

Pros:

Offers a convenient and quick application process, ideal for on-the-go whitening.

More affordable alternative to the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit, at only $59.

Formulated to minimise tooth sensitivity, suitable for users with sensitive teeth.

Delivers visible whitening results after just a few uses, effectively lifting stains from enamel.

Backed by the reputable NuBeam brand, ensuring a high-quality and reliable product.

Cons:

May not provide as intense whitening effects as the more comprehensive NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit for those with heavily stained teeth.

NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips emerge as a standout choice for Australians looking for an effective, yet more affordable, teeth whitening solution. Priced at $59 for 14 applications, these strips offer a practical alternative to the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit. Available directly from the NuBeam official website, these whitening strips are not only easy to purchase but also designed for convenience and ease of use. Formulated to reduce sensitivity and backed by the trusted NuBeam brand, they ensure users can achieve a noticeably brighter smile with minimal effort. Whether you're looking to remove surface stains or maintain the brilliance of your smile, NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips provide a reliable and cost-effective solution, all with the added benefit of purchasing directly from the source for guaranteed quality.

3 Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit

Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit

The Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit has quickly become recognised as a great option for teeth whitening in Australia, offering a compelling blend of innovation, effectiveness, and user-friendly design. This kit stands out for its ability to deliver professional-level whitening results from the comfort of your home, making it a favoured choice for those seeking to brighten their smile without the need for expensive dental visits.

One of the key features of the Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit is its advanced LED light technology, which significantly enhances the whitening process. When used in conjunction with the kit's specially formulated whitening gel, the LED light accelerates the breakdown of stains on the tooth enamel, resulting in faster and more pronounced whitening effects. This technology targets common staining culprits such as coffee, tea, red wine, and tobacco, making it highly effective for a wide range of users.

Moreover, the Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit prioritises user safety and comfort. The gel formula is designed to minimise sensitivity, a common concern with teeth whitening treatments, allowing individuals with sensitive teeth to use the kit with confidence. Additionally, the kit includes customisable mouth trays, ensuring a comfortable fit for various mouth sizes and shapes.

The kit's ease of use is another significant advantage. With clear instructions and a straightforward application process, users can achieve noticeable whitening results after just a few treatments, making it an efficient choice for busy individuals. Furthermore, the Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its positive reviews and growing popularity in Australia.

By combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design and safety considerations, the Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit offers a comprehensive solution for those looking to achieve a brighter, more confident smile. Its effectiveness, coupled with its attention to user experience, makes it a standout choice in the Australian market for teeth whitening kits.

Ingredients

Glycerol, Propylene, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Menthol, Pomegranate Seed Extract & Grapes.

Pros:

Advanced LED light technology enhances the whitening effect, offering faster and more noticeable results.

Specially formulated gel minimises tooth sensitivity, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive teeth.

Includes customisable mouth trays for a comfortable and personalised fit.

Easy to use with clear instructions, suitable for busy individuals seeking efficient whitening solutions.

Targets common stains from food and drink, providing a comprehensive whitening solution.

Cons:

May require multiple sessions for those with heavily stained teeth to achieve desired results.

The Ken Smile Teeth Whitening Kit has established itself as a top choice for those seeking an effective and user-friendly teeth whitening solution in Australia. This kit combines the power of LED light technology with a specially formulated gel designed to minimise sensitivity, ensuring a comfortable experience even for users with sensitive teeth. The retail price is $149, which is much higher than NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit, but if there's any reason you don't like NuBeam, then Ken Smile is a great alternative.

4 Hismile PAP+ Whitening Strips

Hismile PAP+ Whitening Strips

Hismile PAP+ Whitening Strips are rapidly gaining acclaim as a standout teeth whitening product in Australia, thanks to their innovative approach to dental cosmetics. What sets these strips apart is their use of PAP (Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), a cutting-edge whitening agent that offers a safer and more effective alternative to traditional peroxide-based treatments. This key ingredient targets and dissolves stains without causing harm to the enamel, making it a great option for those concerned about the potential sensitivity and enamel damage associated with other whitening methods.

Another significant advantage of Hismile PAP+ Whitening Strips is their convenience and ease of use. Designed to seamlessly fit into any lifestyle, these strips can be applied quickly and worn discreetly, allowing users to go about their daily activities without interruption. The treatment requires only a short application time, yet delivers noticeable results from the first use, with optimal outcomes achieved over consecutive days.

Moreover, Hismile's commitment to dental health is evident in the formulation of the PAP+ Whitening Strips, which are free from harsh chemicals and include additional ingredients to support enamel health and oral hygiene. This holistic approach to teeth whitening not only brightens smiles but also maintains the overall health of the mouth.

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua/Water, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Ethylcellulose, Alcohol, Sodium polyacrylate, Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP), Xylitol, Potassium Citrate, Hydroxypatite, Rebaudioside A, Menthol.

Pros:

Utilises innovative PAP technology for effective stain removal without harming enamel.

Designed for convenience and ease of use, fitting comfortably into any daily routine.

Noticeable whitening results from the first use, with optimal outcomes over consecutive applications.

Free from harsh chemicals, prioritising oral health and minimising the risk of sensitivity.

Discreet and comfortable to wear, allowing for whitening treatments without interrupting daily activities.

Cons:

The cost may be higher compared to other over-the-counter whitening options.

Hismile PAP+ Whitening Strips offer a cutting-edge solution to teeth whitening at an appealing price point of $35. At first glance, this appears significantly more affordable compared to alternatives like NuBeam Whitening Strips. However, it's important to note that the Hismile package only provides 7 applications, whereas NuBeam offers a set of 14 applications for $59.

5 SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit

SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit

The SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit emerges as a standout product in the Australian market for teeth whitening, thanks to its blend of professional-grade effectiveness, user safety, and convenience. This kit is celebrated for incorporating a powerful LED light accelerator, which significantly enhances the performance of the whitening gel, leading to quicker and more pronounced results compared to traditional methods. The key to its success lies in the formulation of the whitening gel, which uses a carefully balanced mix of ingredients that are both potent in whitening teeth and gentle on the gums and enamel.

One of the reasons the SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit is considered a great choice is its commitment to minimising sensitivity, a common concern among teeth whitening users. It achieves this through its specially designed gel that works efficiently without causing discomfort, making it suitable for even those with sensitive teeth. Additionally, the kit provides a complete solution with customisable mouth trays that ensure a comfortable fit and maximum contact with teeth for optimal whitening.

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide (6%), Carbomer, Cellulose Gum, PVP, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide.

Pros:

Utilises advanced LED light technology to accelerate the whitening process for faster results.

Specially formulated gel minimises sensitivity, making it suitable for users with sensitive teeth.

Includes customisable mouth trays for a comfortable and personalised whitening experience.

Offers professional-level whitening results at home, without the need for expensive dental visits.

Easy to use with clear instructions, suitable for first-time users seeking effective teeth whitening.

Cons:

SmilePro costs significantly more than other teeth whitening kits in this list.

The SmilePro Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit distinguishes is a great option for those seeking teeth whitening results from the comfort of their home. However, with a retail price of $209, it stands as a much more expensive choice compared to competitors like NuBeam and Ken Smile. If you don't like what NuBeam and Ken Smile has to offer, you can consider SmilePro as a top alternative.

Conclusion

In our search for the best teeth whitening products in Australia for 2024, we found that NuBeam tops the list. Both the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit and the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips represent the pinnacle of teeth whitening innovation. Whether opting for the thorough whitening process provided by the kit or the ease and simplicity of the strips, NuBeam promises a brilliant white smile. Moreover, integrating natural methods like consuming ginger (which has anti-bacterial properties that can contribute to whiter teeth) into your oral care routine can offer a holistic approach to achieving whiter teeth in 2024.