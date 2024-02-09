ACT rent cap policy put to the test

Rent controls, such as a cap on the amount a landlord can increase their tenant's weekly rent, have divided experts.
But since 2019, the ACT has been limiting the amount landlords can hike up weekly rents.
Divisive as it is, the policy was put to the test recently when a Canberra landlord attempted to raise a tenant's rent by $85 per week.
As it was above the prescribed amount, the landlord was forced to seek approval for the increase through the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Senior member Steve Lancken said the landlord's submissions highlighted "the power imbalance between landlords and tenants" the ACT's tenancy legislation sought to fix.
Elsewhere in the territory, more than 400 apartments could be built at a prime Northbourne Avenue site if a developer's plans are approved.
Amalgamated Property Group has proposed a $141 million residential development in Turner that would include four buildings, up to nine storeys tall.
A total of 418 apartments would be included in the development, as well as three levels of basement car parking with 529 spaces.
Auctions returned with force last week, when about 130 Canberra homes went to auction in the week to Sunday, February 4.
CoreLogic's preliminary auction clearance rate put Canberra above the rest of the capitals with an 80 per cent success rate.
However the final clearance rate, published on Thursday, was about 59 per cent, the lowest of the capital cities.
The top sale for the week was a four-bedroom home in Deakin, designed and previously owned by local architect Paul Tilse.
The house sold for $3 million.
At its first board meeting of 2024, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate unchanged at 4.35 per cent.
Despite no change in the rate since November, banks have continued shifting interest rates for home loans.
Fixed rates have been following a downward trend, but experts say variable rates are still looking "extremely attractive" to most borrowers.
Economist Saul Eslake said fixed rates were falling because bond yields - which determine the rate at which the banks borrow from the financial markets - were falling.
"That means the banks are paying less for the money they lend out," he said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.