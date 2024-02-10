Cost remains critical light rail question

There were two important developments this week in the long-running story of light rail's Woden extension.
First, the government agreed to release a timeline for the project in time for the October 19 election.
By now, Canberrans are used to territory election campaigns fought on significant questions of light rail. This year looks set to be a repeat of this familiar theme.
More information on when Canberrans can actually expect to board a light rail carriage in Woden if the project proceeds will help voters inform their choice by the time they get to the ballot box.
Second, the ACT government revealed it was keeping the stage 2B route flexible, leaving open the option of diverting light rail through Barton.
That will add more time to the journey between the city centre and Woden, but it would take light rail closer to where its passengers could work.
The Canberra Liberals have stressed, in their opposition to the project, the bus services between Woden and the city are faster than light rail would ever be. They are already running and will not attract a multi-billion-dollar price tag.
That is true. But the reality is that Canberra's population will grow. Light rail is an investment to be spread out over decades. Maintaining current bus services cannot be seen as an equivalent transport solution.
There could be viable alternatives to light rail. Whatever those proposals are, they must take into account a growing Canberra population and changing transport demands if they are to be considered serious options.
Travel time between Woden and the city - while an important metric to consider - is not the only benchmark to consider.
Unfortunately, it still appears the government has no intention of giving Canberrans a sense of the total cost of light rail to Woden before the election.
Labor and the Greens voted against a Liberal attempt in the Legislative Assembly this week to compel the government to release costings before the poll.
The government has long argued it cannot say what it intends to spend while it is negotiating contracts, otherwise it will jeopardise achieving a value-for-money deal.
This is an understandable position, but the government ought to find a balance between giving the public more information and commercial negotiations.
Light rail may well be the best option to transport the growing number of Canberrans along a longer north-south spine.
But Canberrans really make that assessment properly in October without having a full understanding of the project's timing and cost implications?
