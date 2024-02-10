The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Cost remains critical light rail question

By The Canberra Times
Updated February 11 2024 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were two important developments this week in the long-running story of light rail's Woden extension.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.