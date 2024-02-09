Fresh start: Capital Football's hunt for new chief executive is over

Samantha Farrow will be tasked with securing more funding for Canberra soccer's new home when she fills the void to become Capital Football's fourth chief executive inside three years.
Farrow, who spent eight years at the helm of Surf Lifesaving Northern Territory, will fill the void left by Ivan Slavich.
The incoming Capital Football boss left her role in the Northern Territory in September, having also enjoyed stints with the Australian Sports Commission and the NT government as a sports services coordinator.
"I know the task ahead is one that holds a great deal of interest to so many participants and supporters of the game here in ACT," Farrow said.
Slavich resigned after slamming the board's decision to axe the Canberra United Academy at Capital Football's presentation night in September.
The controversial exit came just 10 months after Slavich started in the role and left Capital Football chasing its fourth chief executive in little more than two years.
Slavich had replaced Chris Gardiner, who was the interim chief executive after Capital Football failed to find a permanent successor to Phil Brown at the end of 2021.
Slavich inherited a massive financial loss of $874,000 and was working to lock in increased funding for a new base at Throsby amid fear the costs could blowout to close to $50 million.
"There's so much going on, and so much to look forward to. We can't wait to work alongside Samantha as the game continues to grow in the region," Capital Football chair Angelo Konstantinou said.
"The board would like to thank David Palywoda and the Capital Football staff who continued to remain committed to the running the office and all our functions under difficult circumstances over the past few months, we are grateful to them all."
