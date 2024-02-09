The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

It's long past time to address the negative gearing issue

By Letters to the Editor
February 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It would make a lot of sense to cap the number of investment properties eligible for negative gearing rebates. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It would make a lot of sense to cap the number of investment properties eligible for negative gearing rebates. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Senators Pocock and Lambie's comments regarding necessary reforms to negative gearing are a sensitive topic, especially around politicians with multiple investment properties. It's also a difficult subject with their wealthier voters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.