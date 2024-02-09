It's long past time to address the negative gearing issue

Senators Pocock and Lambie's comments regarding necessary reforms to negative gearing are a sensitive topic, especially around politicians with multiple investment properties. It's also a difficult subject with their wealthier voters.
It's clear that this tax "benefit" generally goes to the wealthier people who may have dozens of rental cum investment properties in their portfolios.
There are also the aspiring less wealthy who wish to "get ahead" by utilising the generous tax laws.
A potential, simple and palatable answer might be scaling back the benefits based on the number of such properties owned.
Make anyone's first investment property eligible for the current benefits.
Make the second investment property only benefit 50 per cent of the current claimable deductions.
The third and subsequent properties do not get any negative gearing benefits.
This keeps the "less wealthy" in the game, and curbs the appetite and ability of others to over-exploit the current benefits.
But will either of the two major parties have the fortitude to press ahead with this long needed reform of negative gearing.
I see the LNP are attempting to use the tired old trope of "Labor will take away your utes" to attack the new fuel efficiency standards.
Don't they realise that these standards are the same as those operating in the USA with no impact on the distribution of monster utes throughout the country?
Or are they just running with a "ute scare mark two" campaign because that's all they've got?
Price gouging by supermarkets and other big businesses has been dominating the news lately as many of us struggle with cost-of-living pressures.
The government's move to have the ACCC run an investigation into supermarket pricing practices is therefore most welcome.
It will take an organisation with the investigative powers like the ACCC to truly force the big supermarkets to come clean.
Ordinary consumers, however, can play a part by being vigilant. Action by individual consumers many times over can make a difference. Many practices used by supermarkets to get you to spend more (no, Woolies, not less as your ad claims) can easily be spotted by consumers who pay attention.
The fruit and veg section is one of the places where unwary shoppers can easily be caught out. Just this week when buying lemons in Woolies I had the choice of buying them individually for $10.90 a kilo or lemons that were discernibly no different but packaged in bulk in netted bags next to a sign reading $7.50.
"Oh, the bulk buy is cheaper I thought so I may as well get them".
But no. Only on reading the small print on the price tag below did I learn that the price for the netted lemons was $7.50 for 500 grams - that is, $4.10 a kiloGRAM more. It's a similar story with many other items. And other supermarket chains do the same thing.
So, as much as I'd like to be able to hold my breath waiting for a damming ACCC report and positive action from whomever happens to be in government when that report is delivered, I think my best option is to remain personally vigilant.
Oh, and while I'm at it, I'm not buying their rock hard summer stone fruits either.
I just spent more than four weeks in the north Canberra hospital. A big thank-you to the doctors, nurses and especially the wards men. These men in navy run this hospital with extreme efficiency. I salute you on your concern for patient comfort and dignity.
Many accolades to you for a job well done that can't sometimes be all that pleasant. This 82-year-old lady can't thank you enough.
My eye caught the headline in The Canberra Times that read "Dangerous driver hit elderly pedestrian" (February 6).
Oh, the poor elderly person I thought. Then I read the story and found that the "elderly" male pedestrian hit by a car was only aged 62. Elderly at 62?
Well, hold on you Canberrans aged in your late 50s, because according to The Canberra Times definition your years are numbered before you move from "middle aged" to "elderly".
The good news is that once you hit 62 this may well entitle you to a seat in a bus reserved for elderly people, and identified with an image of an old person with a walking stick.
I travel between Canberra and Melbourne quite frequently. As a passenger I have plenty of time to analyse the duplication works being undertaken on the Barton Highway.
There's around 59 kilometres from the start of the Barton Highway to the Canberra's CBD. Of that 59 kilometres there are 42 kilometres on the NSW side, with six kilometres now recently duplicated.
This means the palaver over the last several years, together with inconvenience and increased danger to the long suffering motorists, has been over duplicating six kilometres. The other notable issue for drivers is that, despite absence of anyone in a hard hat or high-viz, the speed limit remains fixed at 80kmh.
This seems to be another example of the federation not working.
While the problem is largely with the NSW government, the ACT and federal governments should have put pressure (and funds) into the duplication of the road.
I agree with Tony Abbott (and Kym MacMilllan's) view that the First Fleet's arrival was a top defining moment (Letters, February 3). But it depends on what is meant by "defining"?
Was it a great burst of British sunlight that hit our land bringing rays of enlightenment and equity with all who landed and for those who followed? Or was it as Robert Hughes described; the "southern gulag"?
And what of those already here? Were they immediately showered with the finest of British culture and legal equity? Did our constitution, when it was finally agreed by the British parliament, provide for a shimmering democracy in which all citizens were truly equal with no discrimination against non-whites, local or imported? Were these also top "defining moments"?
Let's stop being simplistically jingoistic and acknowledge the truth. The good is really great for the many who have access to it; the bad has been and still is, in many instances, truly awful for those who don't. Why can't we use the great to overcome that which remains awful and create some truly defining moments?
I am delighted to learn the late Susan Ryan will have a sculpture made in her honour, and that it will be installed in the gardens near Old Parliament House. In her work as federal education minister she was visionary. As a feminist trail blazer, she was very supportive of the rights of women and children. She was dedicated to working for a better, more equitable, inclusive and peaceful world. Such concerns have much contemporary resonance.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has finally given up his opposition to the EU providing financial support to Ukraine following the Russian criminal invasion. Why has he been effectively supporting Putin all this time?
Has he forgotten the Soviet Union invaded Hungary in 1956 because it was, allegedly, wanting more freedom than what was allowed under communism? Ukraine just wants this KGB thug out of its country.
I think the editorial "Molester 'character' claims oxymoronic" (February 9) misunderstands the Pelagian heresy controversy of early Christianity.
Pelagius did not argue evil deeds could be offset by acts of virtue. Rather he argued that sin is a free choice. The perpetrator is entirely responsible and accountable for the consequences of their acts.
At the time discussions around this topic were about religious dogma rather than worldly matters, such as civil crime and punishment. Pelagius said that God would judge humans by their worldly choices.
Opposing that view, Augustine argued that all humankind was infected by "original sin", predestined to choose evil and incapable of living a sinless life unless God decided to forgive individuals for their original sin and any others they commit in life.
The early church authorities favoured Augustine's views, which regarded Pelagius as the "enemy of the grace of God" for his assertion there was no original sin, and labelled this a heresy. Pelagius was therefore a sort of early humanist. The argument set out in the editorial is cogent and persuasive, but its reference to Pelagius is I think mistaken.
IFRAME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.