Grammar art teacher auctions lifetime collection of works

Retired Canberra Grammar School visual arts teacher Trevor Dunbar and his wife Linda are now happily living in a tent on the South Coast, as they realise their dream of building their own home near the ocean.
As they work through the DA and building codes, Trevor's collection of objects and artworks is now being auctioned online by Canberra's Evans Hastings Valuers and Auctioneers.
There are 223 lots in the sale, including works by Trevor and other artists including Tim Johnson, Euan Macleod, Gloria Petyarre and Minnie Pwerle.
Also included are an eclectic range of objects collected by Trevor and Linda over the years, including from overseas jaunts.
The couple sold their home in Waramanga last year, to create another life.
Trevor, 68, was at Grammar for 29 years, leaving in 2019.
It's been quite the process to let go of so many pieces dear to his heart.
"Oh weird, certainly," he said.
"It got to the stage, really, where I had so many I'd forgotten about some and when you can't remember them, it's probably time to let them go."
Trevor says it has always been their dream to move to the coast and build their own home.
The couple is living in a bell tent near Bermagui working towards their goal, bit by bit.
"It's good finding out that living in a tent is not that bad," he said.
EHVA art specialist Caroline Jones said the Trevor Dunbar collection up for sale also included a diverse range of international folk art and collectibles from Europe, Mexico and Asia.
"It's art and objects from all around the world and then there is the Aboriginal component as well so 'eclectic' is a really good way to describe it," Mrs Jones said.
A highlight was a black and white painting by indigenous artist Minnie Pwerle.
"Already we've had quite a bit of interest in this work," Mrs Jones said.
The online auction closes on February 20 for part one of the collection and February 21 for part two.
Bids can now be made at ehva.com.au The link is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.