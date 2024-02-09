Alleged burglar caught on CCTV taking bike, scooter from Holt property

Police have released footage of a man allegedly committing a burglary at a Holt residence last week a bid to identify the man.
Police allege the man stole a black mountain bike and a black and red electric scooter from the garage of a residence on Lionel Rose Street between 4.20am and 4.30am, Sunday, February 4, 2024.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance with a medium build, short facial hair, and a distinctive face tattoo on his right hand.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man from the CCTV footage.
Police are also encouraging anyone who has been the victim of a domestic burglary, particularly in the Holt, Ginninderrry, or Strathnairn area, to report these incidents and provide details of stolen items to police on 131 444.
Anyone with information about this incident that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7665190.
