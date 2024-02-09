The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Huge opening day for Lifeline Canberra Book Fair

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated February 9 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a huge opening day on Friday for the Lifeline Canberra Book Fair at Exhibition Park in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.