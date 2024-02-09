Huge opening day for Lifeline Canberra Book Fair

It was a huge opening day on Friday for the Lifeline Canberra Book Fair at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
People lined up from 4am to get in and by 4pm 8500 people had visited.
The fair continues until 6pm on Friday and then on Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 40pm.
Funds raised from the book fair helps Lifeline Canberra to keep the crisis telephone service operating in the local area.
Lifeline spokeswoman Alanah MacMahon said the tables would be restocked after hours so there was something new for each day.
The next Lifeline book fair will be in June in Tuggeranong.
