Canberra Psychic Fair on this weekend

The Canberra Psychic Fair is on Saturday and Sunday at the Ainslie Football and Social Club from 10am to 5pm.
There will be everything from psychic drawings to aura photos to "man cave crystals" to wax art.
There will also be items for sale including jewellery, clothing, wicca products, soaps and candles.
Readings are available from 10am.
Entry is $5. Children aged under 16 have free entry.
The club is at 52 Wakefield Avenue in Ainslie.
