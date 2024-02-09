'It burns your lips': The wake up call that prompted sun safety push

Scott Murn views it as a wake up call.
At 29 years old a routine skin check quickly became serious. Doctors had spotted precancerous spots on the cricketer's lips.
While the treatment was painful, the marks were found early enough to be promptly treated before they became more serious.
So Murn considers himself fortunate the doctors found the issue so early and were able to remove the spots.
It was, however, a timely reminder for the Wests captain to be sun smart every time he walks on to the cricket field.
"As a veteran in our team I've got a responsibility to remind the young guys about being sun smart," Murn said. "Over the winter I had to use a cancer cream on my lip, it wasn't much fun. It burns your lips, your skin, it's pretty uncomfortable but it's better than skin cancer.
"I always thought skin cancer is a thing that would get people later in life who had spent time outside on construction sites or at the beach. It was a reminder the Australian sun is quite harsh and it's important to take preventative measures."
Sun safety has been front of mind among cricketers throughout the past week after NSW bowler Lauren Cheatle underwent a procedure to remove a skin cancer on her neck.
The procedure forced Cheatle to miss her side's clash with the ACT Meteors at Phillip and will see the 25-year-old pass up a lucrative opportunity in the Indian Women's Premier League as she recovers.
Murn has watched the culture around sun safety evolve throughout his 15 years playing in Cricket ACT competitions.
While senior players have always made a commitment to adopting sun smart measures such as wearing a wide brim hat, long sleeve shirts and sun block, it is now a constant topic of discussion within the dressing rooms.
Murn acknowledged young players sometimes need to be reminded about covering up but said it's something drilled into cricketers from a young age.
"I used to wonder why the older guys would wear broad brimmed hats, sunnies and long sleeves," he said. "It all makes sense now. For those who've spent a lot of time in the sun, we realise it's not about looking cool but making sure you are protected.
"The guys in our team have been trained from a young age, they have the slip, slop, slap and know the importance of looking after themselves."
Queanbeyan captain Dean Solway is another veteran who has watched as sun safety has evolved over the years.
The batter has noted new perspectives emerging towards sun burns, with players and supporters recognising a sun burn at the end of a day's play is not something to be proud of.
Instead, the skipper urges his team to take a long-term view of their health.
"I've chatted to a couple of older guys at the club who have had significant surgeries to remove sun spots," Solway said. "They said they didn't prioritise it as much as they should have. Twenty or 30 years ago there wasn't the same awareness around it. We're lucky now we've got the information to look after ourselves."
