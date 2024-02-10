A half announcement? $200m AIS decision lays the foundation, but needs detail

Let's get one thing clear from the beginning: keeping the AIS in Canberra is the right decision. Most of us already knew that, but at least it's now in writing after the federal government finalised its review into the future of the sports hub.
So why does it feel like there's a sense of emptiness despite the first domino falling in what could be a major revamp of the capital's sporting facilities?
Maybe it's because when you really drill down, the news on Saturday is effectively a half announcement. Yes, it can be the foundation for so many other things - a complete overhaul of the AIS campus, the future of the AIS Arena (don't get us started), what happens to Canberra Stadium and a renewal of Bruce.
The problem is we don't know the how, why, when or even how much. Estimates a few years ago suggested the AIS needed at least $200 million to be a world's-best facility again. Is that what we should expect?
But while we wait, some of the roofs still leak, the paint is peeling off buildings and some of Australia's best athletes are using university-style dorm rooms for accommodation.
There has never been a question about the benefit the AIS offers in sports science and medicine. Some of the top minds are analysing data and devising strategies to turn Olympic silver into gold.
For now, though, you can forgive them and the Olympic hopefuls they're working with from delaying the celebration cartwheel as the "golden decade" of sport slowly ticks away.
The AIS - and the athletes who dream of competing in Brisbane in 2032 - can't afford to wait much longer to find out the full plan.
In truth, we should have arrived at the AIS staying put option years ago. For too long the issue of the campus' future was shunted into the too complicated - or unpopular, basket at Parliament House.
So while light on detail, the significance of Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, Sport Minister Anika Wells and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher trumpeting the latest development shouldn't be overlooked.
At worst, this is evidence Labor has learnt from previous federal political mistakes when it comes to Canberra and the public service (yes, we're looking at you Barnaby Joyce and your decision to move the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority from Canberra to Armidale).
At best, this is the start of a new beginning and meaningful infrastructure investment in Canberra after being overlooked by past governments led by both major parties.
The Australian Sports Commission board met on Friday to discuss the findings, and what has to be done now to ensure this isn't an opportunity missed.
Building a new accommodation centre - either apartment-style options or a hotel, or even both - is at the top of the wishlist while chief executive Kieren Perkins has previously flagged his hopes of investing in all-weather training facilities.
"The rest of the world has been building them for 30 years, but we've just been sitting and watching," Olympic legend Perkins said two years ago.
What is clear is that the commission - and the athletes they serve - are now finally at the starting line after trying for years to get into the budget ballpark.
As frustrating as the process has been (did anyone really think spending $1 billion on moving the AIS to Queensland was a good idea?), at least there is progress.
The constant uncertainty has impacted regular Canberrans as well. The AIS Arena has been shut since 2020 and there were no plans to reopen it until the federal government came to the party with some remediation funds.
The commission - a federal government agency - also owns Canberra Stadium. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr flagged the prospect of buying Canberra Stadium in 2017, but the plan went nowhere because the commission was waiting for a decision on the future of the AIS.
Even now, the ACT government pushed ahead with its own stadium vision this week, relatively confident the AIS would remain in Canberra but with no guarantee.
Now the city has the foundation it needs to build a stadium, create a sport and health precinct and partner with the federal government to make something special.
But after years of promises, hope and studies, don't leave the AIS at the starting line for another 10 years. Give us the detail, and let athletes embrace the Brisbane Olympic dream.
