Alleged rapist of 16yo demonstrated 'pattern of family violence'

A man allegedly raped and assaulted a girl, beginning when she was 16, in what a prosecutor has described as "a pattern of family violence".
The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He faces four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, eight counts of common assault, and one count each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and choking, suffocating or strangling another person.
The man is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents allege the man was dating a 16-year-old girl, and paid for a hotel in Canberra City sometime between the end of 2020 and the start of 2021.
He is accused of raping the girl multiple ways in the hotel room.
At one stage the man allegedly said words to the effect of "so you don't want to do it", to which the 16-year-old replied "no".
The document states this caused the man to become "pissed off".
In June 2021, the girl reportedly received a Snapchat message showing a red heart emoji from a male family member.
The alleged rapist is said to have become mad at the girl and left in his car to smoke weed at a nearby vacant block.
It is alleged that a short time later, when girl walked to where the man was parked, she saw him sitting in the car with the window down, cutting marijuana on a book balanced on his lap. He also had a pair of scissors and an iPhone.
The girl reportedly tried to explain the message through the window, but the man became mad and asked her to leave.
She then claims to have grabbed the iPhone and scissors, placing them on the front of the car to try and get him to listen.
The man opened the car door and allegedly kicked the girl in the leg before grabbing his possessions and getting back into the car.
When the girl got into the back seat of the car he allegedly threw his phone at her head, before climbing through the front seats to the back.
He is then accused of punching the 16-year-old between two and five times in the head.
In early 2022, the two had an argument and the man "become really red in the face" and "ripped his shirt in an attempt to express how angry he was", the documents state.
The man is accused of pushing the girl against a wall and choking her.
"This is how the f--- you make me feel, you make me so angry," he allegedly said.
After they broke up, the girl made a new friend and the defendant allegedly became jealous, making verbal threats of violence.
As a result, the girl agreed to meet the man, who is accused of hitting her across the face two or three times as well as grabbing her arm and leg causing pain.
On Thursday, a prosecutor opposed bail and said the allegations "reveal a pattern of family violence".
"There is a pattern of what the prosecution would say is stalking-like behaviour that has been admitted to by the defendant," the lawyer said.
"The complainant told police she thought the defendant had followed her after the relationship.
"When the defendant is upset or unhappy about the actions of the complainant he has reacted violently in the past."
A Legal Aid lawyer said there was no evidence the man could not comply with court orders, and was concerned he would lose his job if not released from custody.
Magistrate Ian Temby granted the man bail, saying there was evidence he had little to no contact with the alleged victim for at least a year.
The man is set to face court again at a later date.
