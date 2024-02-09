How Homer Simpson and a shock rejection could land Canberra man $1.8m

Neil Osborne wasn't sure why some of the racing industry's smartest minds couldn't see what he saw.
Why no one was willing to cough up $100,000 for a progressive yearling, in a world where syndicates often pay more than $1 million for the brightest colts and fillies to enter the sale yard.
So after the home-bred colt was passed in at two auctions, Osborne said stuff it, I'll train it myself.
Now, Beer Baron is a leading contender for Saturday's $2 million Inglis Millennium.
The colt has contested in one race and has already won nearly $300,000, including bonuses. If he wins on Saturday, that figure will soar to $1.8 million.
"He's earned $294,000, I didn't want half that when we wanted to sell him," Osborne says drily.
The son of Ice Cold Crownie, it was a miracle Beer Baron was even born. The broodmare battled health concerns throughout the pregnancy and required significant care from Osborne and his wife Denise to nurse her through the process.
The breeding operation is a family business, the Osborne's now based at Mane Lodge in Sutton after moving away from Canberra during the recent trainer exodus.
The family owns Beer Baron, with son Stewart turning to The Simpsons when naming him.
"Stewart is a fan of The Simpsons and when they made Homer Simpson's county a dry county, Homer was the man who got the grog, so they called him the beer baron," Osborne said. "His mother's Ice Cold Crownie, so it fit nicely."
Osborne is targeting Canberra's Black Opal but said a win could trigger a shot at the Golden Slipper. The colt, however, is racing for more than just prizemoney at Randwick, Denise's mother currently in hospital with illness.
Given how family focused the stable is, Neil is hoping Beer Baron charges to an emotional win.
"It would be the ultimate in a 40-year career of breeding them," Osborne said. "This is what we've aimed for all along. This bloke gives us every indication he might be the one."
