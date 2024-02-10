What's happening to the refugees we've dumped in PNG?

While it's good to see positive relations between Australia and Papua New Guinea evidenced in the recent visit by the PNG Prime Minister, I'm left wondering about the plight of the remaining refugees in PNG.
They are victims of Australia's continuing denial of any responsibility for them since a secret deal with the PNG government cut them off from their entitlement to a weekly allowance.
Their situation is in fact so dire that long-time Canberra activist Jane Keogh has begun a nightly vigil outside Parliament House to show support and to raise awareness.
In the meantime these forgotten people survive through money raised by concerned Australians. Australia can and must do better than this.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, February 7) provided a thought on an Australian Republic - abolish the Governor-General's role and give the powers to the Prime Minister.
Unfortunately, that'd be more power to politicians and the removal of checks and balances on power at a time when Aussies are calling for more transparency and accountability. ARM research says Australians don't want a US-style president or more power for politicians.
Aussies have told us they'd like a head of state who is an Aussie, elected by Aussies; serves a maximum of two five-year fixed terms; acts on the advice of the government; has limited defined powers; has no political mandate; is Commander-in-Chief of the ADF; works full-time and is fully-committed to Australia. At ARM, we think it's a good place to start the conversation.
In the Morrison 2021-22 budget, it was announced that the LMITO would be retained for the 2021-22 income year. Prior to that budget the LMITO was to have ended in 2020-21.
On 7.30 on February 7 Peter Dutton repeated his claim that it was the Albanese government that ended the LMITO and that all the recent tax package did was to restore that lost income for low paid workers.
This claim went unchallenged. It's a pity that Dutton's repeated misrepresentations about the LMITO are not being called out by our esteemed journalists of the ABC.
Like Terri Henderson (Letters, January 24), I can't understand why dogs aren't allowed on buses in Canberra. Last year I wrote to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister Chris Steel about this issue.
The latter replied that he would consider trialling dogs on public transport. After months of waiting he decided not to do so.
If the ACT government is serious about increasing public transport usage and reducing the number of cars on our roads, allowing dogs on buses would contribute to this end. I invite Minister Steel to reconsider his decision please.
It makes no sense to complain about Hamas's hostility to Israel while the electors of Israel continue to elect governments committed to the destruction of Palestinians (Ariel Sharon from 2001 to 2006, Netanyahu repeatedly since then).
It also makes no sense to use Hamas's hostility as the excuse to bomb the bejesus out of the Palestinians whether they support Hamas or not.
This is not to excuse the abomination of last October. But neither "side" has clean hands.
Early in the pandemic the price of Robert Timms 200 gram instant coffee went from $8 one day to $12.50.
I must have missed the media story about frosts on Mt Kilimanjaro between 500-600 metres which usually justifies a price increase for coffee.
I suggest it was just prima facie opportunistic price gauging. Rather than more inquiries just enact profiteering laws and enforce them. It is not rocket science.
