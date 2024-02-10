The Canberra Times
What's happening to the refugees we've dumped in PNG?

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 11 2024 - 6:38am, first published 6:36am
While it's good to see positive relations between Australia and Papua New Guinea evidenced in the recent visit by the PNG Prime Minister, I'm left wondering about the plight of the remaining refugees in PNG.

