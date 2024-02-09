Price gouging just makes the rich richer

One of the most fascinating aspects of Allan Fels's report into price gouging is that big business and conservative politicians have said so little in direct response to its damning findings.
One would have thought major corporates such as Qantas, Woolworths, Coles, the big banks and the energy companies would come out swinging in defence of their good names while arguing that because Professor Fels was paid by the ACTU his report was the fruit of a poisoned tree.
Their peak bodies have also been quite muted in their response to a document which argues predatory commercial behaviour has been a major factor in driving inflation.
That's also true of Peter Dutton and the many other LNP politicians whose stock in trade is stomping on the trade unions, and anything initiated by them, at every opportunity.
One has to almost admire the way in which the Opposition Leader ramped up his attack on Labor over cost of living this week without any discernible acknowledgement of the report the whole country was talking about after Professor Fels's National Press Club address.
This suggests there is a general consensus in the big end of town that to do so would be counterproductive given the difficulty of refuting many of the charges levelled against big business by Professor Fels and strong public sentiment on the cost of living issue.
It seems many in the corporate community are hoping and praying that if they keep their heads down this very embarrassing document might fade away of its own accord.
While it's true any frontal attack on the highly detailed 80-page report would simply give it oxygen and fuel an even bigger forest fire, that's not going to happen.
The big four banks, the supermarket duopoly, the electricity generation sector, the fuel companies, big pharma, telecommunications providers and the aviation sectors have all been left with egg on their faces and lots of explaining to do.
Past and present governments and agencies such as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which Professor Fels headed from 1995 to 2003, have also lost paint.
The report's recommendation 1.1 is that "the Australian government should use its power to require the ACCC conduct more price and market investigations".
This is clear evidence the commission's former head doesn't believe it is doing the job it was established to do and needs to be pushed back on track.
It is hard to argue with that given in January a Woolworths spokesman told the ABC "the last ACCC review of supermarket competition was in 2008 - it found the market was workably competitive and competition has only intensified since then".
That claim has to be treated with a considerable degree of scepticism given, by the company's own admission, competitiveness at the checkout has not been on the ACCC's radar for the last 16 years.
While much of the discussion surrounding the report has focused on micro-economic issues and individual businesses, it does lift the lid on the broader issue that Australia's profit-hungry corporate culture has accelerated the growth of the yawning gap between haves and have-nots.
When banks, supermarkets, airlines, power companies and the rest all see cutting services and hiking prices as an essential part of their business model it stands to reason, in the short term at least, the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer.
The weakness of the "greed is good approach" is it is not sustainable.
Once all the blood has been squeezed out of a stone it is game over.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.