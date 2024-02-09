The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Price gouging just makes the rich richer

By The Canberra Times
February 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the most fascinating aspects of Allan Fels's report into price gouging is that big business and conservative politicians have said so little in direct response to its damning findings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.