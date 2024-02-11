The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The good and the bad: Fans denied chance to watch Brumbies claim tight win

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 11 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is confident his team is on track for the start of the Super Rugby campaign after completing an undefeated pre-season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.