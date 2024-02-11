The Canberra Times

Taiwan reports more Chinese balloons over Taiwan Strait

February 11 2024 - 1:40pm
Taiwan's defence ministry says it spotted the first Chinese balloon on Saturday morning. (EPA PHOTO)
Taiwan's defence ministry says it has detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours, the second day in a row it has reported a large number of balloons.

