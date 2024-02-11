Cher and Oasis among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time.
Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinead O'Connor. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognised for his solo career.
R&B star Mary J. Blige makes the list for a second time, with 10 of the 15 acts on the ballot for the first time.
Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include Smooth Operator and The Sweetest Taboo, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame only last year.
Carey, with 19 US number one hits, Blige with eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, and Cher - the only artist to have a chart topper in each of the past six decades - would help boost the number of women in the hall.
To be considered for this honour, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The final list will be announced in late April.
Last year Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael were some of the artists who entered the Hall of Fame.
with PA
Australian Associated Press
