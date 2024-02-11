Meet the piano-playing leg-spinner out to bowl his side to ACT title

Weston Creek Molonglo veteran Rob Trickett has backed youngster Blake Faunce to spin his team to another Cricket ACT title.
The 19-year-old claimed 4-82 on Saturday to help bowl ANU out for 178 and secure a convincing two-day victory.
The performance came less than a week after Weston Creek Molonglo suffered a heartbreaking loss to Queanbeyan in last Sunday's one-day grand final.
The two teams could meet in another decider next Sunday, when the Twenty20 semi-finals and grand final are held.
Creek will take on Tuggeranong before Queanbeyan faces North Canberra Gungahlin at Manuka Oval.
Faunce is likely to play a key role in the matches and Trickett praised his ability to deliver in the big moments.
"Blake bowled well and found a good rhythm when bowling," Trickett said. "He landed a few in the right spot. Every game Blake bowls, he continues to get better, it's great to see."
Faunce has long been viewed as one of the region's most promising youngsters, tormenting bowlers with the bat and dismantling batting lineups with his leg spin.
The teenager was selected to be 12th man for the 2022 Prime Minister's XI contest and has progressed through the Cricket ACT development pathway.
Away from cricket, he has excelled in music and academics and Trickett said Faunce's off-field excellence has helped him thrive on the pitch.
"Blake continues to get better every year," Trickett said. "The more he grows in confidence and the more he plays first grade as he gets older, he becomes more of a leader in the team and he gets better and better.
"He's a talented young kid, he's good at piano and intelligent, as long as he keeps working hard and doing what he enjoys, he'll continue to improve."
AT A GLANCE:
Cricket ACT Round 19 - Weston Creek Molonglo 9d-403 bt ANU 178; Eastlake 8-277 bt Wests 194; Tuggeranong 318 bt North Canberra Gungahlin 123; Queanbeyan 9d-343 bt Ginninderra 205.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.