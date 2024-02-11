Canberrans react to Barnaby Joyce with a plaque and chalk outline

Concern about the caught-on-video actions of Barnaby Joyce in Braddon very late on Wednesday night is shifting to the hay, in chalk and hastily made plaques, being made by inner-city Canberrans at the former deputy prime minister's expense.
It has been reported that medication for an unknown medical complaint mixed with alcohol after several functions at Parliament House was at the bottom of the incident captured on video and sent to a media outlet.
A "very embarrassed" Mr Joyce has tried to move on. He has been seen out and about in his northern NSW electorate over the weekend.
A concerned Peter Dutton ripped into a white, "hatted" chalk outline, which has anonymously emerged of a horizontal Nationals frontbencher on Lonsdale Street, saying it "could only happen in Canberra where all those Greens and Labor staffers are."
The Opposition Leader said it was "pretty rough" that Mr Joyce was filmed rather than helped. He plans to speak to the Coalition's veterans affairs spokesman this week.
Passersby have been seen over the weekend snapping pictures of the MP-sized outline on the busy cafe and bar strip which appears to grow out of the plant box that Mr Joyce later explained he slipped from while on the phone to his wife Vikki Campion.
He referred to the captured profanities as him "very animatedly" referring to himself.
To add to this, another unknown Canberran with calendar-reading difficulties has stuck a small gold plaque on the planter box.
It commemorates, "In memory of - Barnaby Joyce - being totally f*** a*** drunk that time. 8th Jan 2024".
The incident happened on Wednesday, February 7.
Social media denizens have joked about the ACT government "over-funding" planter boxes in Braddon, while others have contrasted the treatment of Mr Joyce and the independent senator Lidia Thorpe who had her own well-documented drama outside a Melbourne strip club last year.
Senator Thorpe was told by Mr Dutton she had a "lot of issues" and that she should get help.
Some senior politicians have stepped a bit more carefully around the incident with the former Nationals leader.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese originally said he did not intend to comment on the "difficult circumstance," but he later had more to say.
"I think people will also think to themselves, what would the response be if that was a minister in my government being seen to be behaving in that way?" Mr Albanese told reporters in Ballarat.
"I think there needs to be an explanation of what occurred and we need to see the response of the Liberal and National Party leaders. People will make their judgement."
