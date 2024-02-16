Working from home, with order and style

With plenty of us still working from home in some capacity, you've probably got a designated space - but does it inspire you, and it is somewhere you're happy to be?
If not, the easiest way to remedy this is by personalising your office space (something lost to hot desking all those years ago) and investing in lovely office supplies.
Perfectly timed for the new year, stationery brand kikki.K has entered a new era, providing functional lifestyle pieces to help Aussies navigate their lives, with a curated colour palette designed by acclaimed designer Lisa Gorman.
Now general manager of kikki.K, here's Gorman's tips on how to work from home in style.
"Wherever you work, take some time to set up your desk. From the furniture you sit on to the stationery you use, curate a space that says 'you'.
"I love colour and clever, functional design. So, it's no surprise my favourite item on my desk is my Flock Notebook Holder, and a stack of Sidewalk Notebooks and colour blocked pens."
"As a list-lover from way back, the first accomplishment of the day is to update my 'to-dos' list on my checklist notepad; a simple, but time-tested tool to get you organised. If you're in and out of meetings all day, a planner is a great for mapping your time and keeping notes categorised."
"I've spent days, weeks and years combining many different colours and I've never become tired of exploring the effect one colour has on another. I'm completely motivated by colour when I design.
"Find the palette that works for you on your desk and don't be afraid to throw your own concoction of hues together to set your stationery mood. If you're not a colour person and you prefer a minimal desk, there's a million ways with neutrals too."
