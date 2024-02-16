The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Working from home, with order and style

February 17 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Gorman advices to have fun with your WFH styling and find what WFY (Works For You). Picture Shutterstock
Lisa Gorman advices to have fun with your WFH styling and find what WFY (Works For You). Picture Shutterstock

With plenty of us still working from home in some capacity, you've probably got a designated space - but does it inspire you, and it is somewhere you're happy to be?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.