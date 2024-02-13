Eurogliders take us back to 1980s Heaven with Canberra show

Thirty-five years after they released their hit single Heaven, the Eurogliders were up on stage at the 2019 Big Red Bash in front of 10,000 or so people sweltering in the sun in the middle of the Simpson Desert.
In the middle of one of their most iconic songs, Grace Knight, Bernie Lynch and the band stopped playing.
"And the crowd just kept singing," says Knight.
"I looked at Bernie, I was just staring at him thinking, you know, this song is almost 40 years old ... all these people are singing it back to us, what on earth are you feeling, you wrote all of this using your heart.
"My heart exploded out of my body and I'm the singer, but Bernie created this and I just wondered what was going through his head."
Knight says a song maintains its power for a number of reasons, and that it becomes a part of the listener's life journey, attached to memories and their past.
"But Heaven is just a really good song too," she says. "It's so well crafted, it sounds simple, but it's quite complex, really hooky, typical of 80s hit pop songs, but the melodies are repeatable and the chorus is anthemic, and that enables it to keep being played over the years."
I'd like to think I was one of the first people to hear Heaven live. Eurogliders were my first live gig, my sister and I attended an underage show at the Orange Ex-serviceman's Club in about 1984.
I still remember it as one of the most joyous gigs of my life.
For Knight, that joy is what keeps her going after all these years.
"I think the key is finding something in your life that really fulfils you and for me it was performing," she says.
"Being able to do something that makes other people happy for a living is just the most wonderful thing.
"Every time I come home after a show I'm happy because I've made other people happy and that's what keeps me going."
Like many performance artists, Knight found it incredibly hard during lockdown.
"It was like I'd been sacked and hadn't heard from head office, that I'd been let go," she says.
"And being closer to the end of my career than the middle of it, I wondered how long it would go on.
"I was just really sad about the idea that I might not get the chance to say thank you to the people who had supported me over the years, supported us, and that was a hard pill to swallow."
She has always been a maker and during lockdown she turned to making rugs and wall-hangings out of wool as a creative outlet.
But the draw of live performance was strong and as soon as they could, Knight and Lynch got back on the circuit.
Knight promises some of the early favourites, Heaven, We Will Together, Can't Wait to See You, but there is new stuff to be heard too. Their last album, The Blue Kiss Project, was released in 2021.
"As artists we have to keep moving forward," she says.
Does she approach a song in a different way now?
"Back then I was perhaps just singing a song, now I'm singing part of Australian music history, part of the tapestry that makes up our music scene."
Knight, now 68, grew up in a small town just north of London. Her father Charlie was a opera singer but also a violent alcoholic. Even as a small child she would try to diffuse his temper by singing for him.
"Music is in my blood, going back a few generations," she says.
"During the Second World War, when the men were away, my nanna would dress as a man with a top hat and cane and would sing love songs to the mainly female audience in local theatres."
