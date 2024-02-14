Putting the cap into Capital Brewing with a trail (pale ale) collaboration

A collaboration between a brewery and a bunch of fit and healthy trail runners doesn't seem the most logical thing but when it's Capital Brewing, you know something different is happening.
The Canberra brewery has joined forces with sustainable sportswear company Fractel to release an exclusive trail running hat.
A portion of the proceeds will go to For Wild Places, a program that encourages the running community into immediate action to protect places of environmental and cultural significance.
To test out the hat, the group popped on their runners and filled the esky with Capital's Trail Pale Ale and headed to Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park for a run.
Capital Brewing's marketing manager Jonny Day said the collaboration very much aligned to their "Good Natured Brews" philosophy.
"It felt right from the start," he said. "The values and purpose of Fractel and For Wild Places is very much aligned to our philosophy."
Fractel's founder and director Matt Niutta said he was excited by the venture.
"By uniting our passions, we're not just crafting exceptional trail running caps, and beers, but also contributing to the preservation of the wild places that we run day in, day out," he said.
Chief executive officer of For Wild Places Hilary McAllister said they were stoked by the support the venture would bring.
"For Wild Places, as a small but mighty charity, the support and exposure of collaborations like these are key in growing awareness of our organisation, as well as raising funds that directly support on-the-ground, positive outcomes," she said.
The hat offers +50 SPF protection, with mesh inserts to help you keep cool and a dark underbill reduces glare. It's made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and is machine washable.
