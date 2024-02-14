The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Putting the cap into Capital Brewing with a trail (pale ale) collaboration

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A collaboration between a brewery and a bunch of fit and healthy trail runners doesn't seem the most logical thing but when it's Capital Brewing, you know something different is happening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.