What the King's diagnosis can teach us

The news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, on World Cancer Day, took many of us by surprise.
Commendably, in a break with tradition, the official statement from the Palace confirmed that His Majesty decided to make the announcement to avoid speculation and to promote greater awareness and understanding of the disease - a highly praiseworthy act.
Harking back just two generations, things were very different.
His Majesty's grandfather, George VI, was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 1951. Staggeringly by today's standards, doctors removed the King's lung without disclosing the diagnosis to him, informing him instead that a 'blockage' necessitated the high-risk surgery.
His subjects, the people of the Commonwealth, were shown even less consideration, with reports that the then King had suffered 'structural changes' to his vital organs.
George VI died not long after, aged just 56.
It's hard to find a better example of how far the world has come in diagnosing and treating cancer, and placing the patient at the centre of care.
At the same time, we still have a long way to go. Importantly, King Charles' diagnosis has much to teach us, particularly about respect for the patient, and their agency in the treatment process.
Research shows, unequivocally, that many forms of cancer can still be stigmatising, contributing to social isolation and dislocation from the very services that are so badly needed when a diagnosis strikes.
Those of us who have personally experienced a diagnosis, as I have, can appreciate the urgent sense of need that develops in the patient for information and access to life-saving care. The King's predicament also demonstrates, beyond any doubt, the deep psychological distress that loved ones feel. The anguish of the King's family is clear, despite the dispassionate formality that characterises royal etiquette and protocol.
The impact on partners and carers is also profound, as in the case of Queen Camilla, who will maintain public engagements while the King undergoes treatment. We can only imagine that the weight of these dual responsibilities will not be easy to bear. And while many may say that the King's diagnosis is a reminder that cancer doesn't discriminate, we should not yet forget that many health systems do, locking out the poor and disadvantaged.
According to the latest data from the International Agency for Cancer Research, cancer cases will rise from 20 million diagnoses today to 35 million by 2050, as the world population ages and increases. That figure represents a worldwide jump of 77 per cent, belying the disproportionate burden to be borne by low and middle-income countries, where cases will rise by 142 per cent, and mortality rates will double.
As news of the King's diagnosis broke, many scrambled to search for clues about what kind of cancer His Majesty has. The spectre of cancer, in all its forms, agitates our imagination and compels our personal attention, reinforcing the need for vigilance.
My great hope is for the King's full and swift recovery, recognising that His Majesty has the same kind of cancer that can affect anyone - requiring our compassion, our support, and the very best medicine on offer.
