The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Exclusive

How the ACT government could have saved millions on light rail

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 12 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government refused to meet representatives of a German railway company which believed it could have saved millions of dollars on the light-rail system in Canberra, according to the company's representative in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.