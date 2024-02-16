Denman North project to mix apartments with five-bedroom homes

A townhouse and apartment development has been proposed for Denman Prospect that aims to cater to everyone from first home buyers to large families.
The Folio Group has submitted a development application for 79 homes on a site fronting Holborow Avenue and Carden Street.
The group has proposed a $21.7 million development over two blocks, totalling about 11,000-square-metres of land.
The proposal joins a number of multi-unit developments planned for the next stage of the suburb, Denman North.
A mix of townhouses, duplexes and apartments has been proposed across 10 buildings, varying in height up to six storeys tall.
The application states the homes would include study areas and suitable spaces to support working from home.
Plans include 49 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 22 three-bedroom townhouses and eight four- and five-bedroom duplexes.
It was an unusual combination of dwelling types, particularly the inclusion of duplex homes, The Folio Group managing director Ben White said.
"We're quite familiar with that typical dual occupancy, duplex that's appearing on lots of the larger blocks as infill opportunities, but it's not commonly done in a multi-residential townhouse setting," he said.
The range of small apartments to large homes would ensure the project catered to every buyer, including first home buyers, downsizers, couples and families, Mr White said.
"We felt that was very appropriate going into the housing market that exists, which is very diverse and it shouldn't just be a one-size-fits-all project," he said.
"We spent a lot of the initial planning phase ticking the boxes of every possible buyer on the market to essentially not put all our eggs in one basket."
Communal open spaces have been planned for residents including playground equipment and barbecue facilities.
The group hopes to begin construction by mid-2024, subject to approvals and settlement of the land purchase.
Public submissions on the development application close on March 4.
The development site is located next to the area designated for Capital Estate Development's 700-unit project dubbed The Borough.
Bronte Group, the project management arm of Canberra construction company Nikias Diamond, has also proposed a 152-unit development called Central Park and a smaller townhouse and apartment project nearby.
