There are worse intrusions than those from work

Why stop at work when it comes to the right to disconnect? It's not just needy bosses (and sometimes employees) who intrude on precious personal time - by phone and in person.
Those robo scam calls come to mind. Answer an unrecognised number and chances are there'll be a voice on the other end barking at you in Cantonese or Mandarin. Or an Australian robot telling you the Tax Office wants to give you money (yeah, sure). Some days, there's an absolute squall of them. No wonder no one under 40 answers their phone these days. They've disconnected.
Then there are the scam texts. The alleged unpaid tolls, the parcels you never ordered awaiting delivery if you click the link, the ATO (again) with a rebate. Some are the genuine texts, from a caring corporation like Australia Post, which has just delivered the parcel you did order to the wrong address and wants to know how the whole process went. Spare us.
The endless emails pitching something useless. Two stood out in my inbox yesterday, one promoting a silent sex toy (just in time for Valentine's Day), the other from someone called Norma, hawking her "research" that reveals the "irrefutable truth" that Jesus Christ was an invention foisted on the human race by Roman emperor Constantine, "name and number 666". I never made it to the end of that one.
The community Facebook page busybodies, who begin every post with "Admin please delete if not aloud" before relaying something entirely innocuous. These people should disconnect until they've learned how to spell.
The intrusions delivered in person are often worse.
For sleep-shy teens, it can be mothers who insist on doing the vacuuming right outside their bedroom door first thing on Saturday mornings. Or the dads out early with their leaf blowers, doing their best to convince 16-year-olds to leave home and strike out on their own.
The charity muggers in the street. You see them sizing you up as you approach. "He's older, an easy mark" you sense them thinking before you toss them a death scowl and tell them you have zero interest in sponsoring a goat on behalf of an organisation you've never heard of. The morning was going so well until they stepped into frame.
The earbud wearing shouters, their phone conversations at maximum volume as they share with the world their innermost emotional struggles about what to wear to this weekend's hens' night. Usually in the train's quiet carriage.
And, please, all you animals which insist on intruding on our peace, you can give us a break too.
You, yes you, yapping dog down the street. The volume of your outrage at every passing pedestrian or falling leaf is unbearable. Who would have thought something as slight as a dropped Kleenex could make such a racket?
And you blow-in koels, your mating calls pierce the silence all night long, like the mournful "No, nooooo, noooooo" of a politician on the wrong side of the dispatch box.
You possums can wipe that smug look of your faces too. You'd be cute if only you never opened your mouth. Your mating call is straight from a zombie apocalypse, the sound of the flesh eating undead outside the bedroom window.
Stacked up against all these intrusions, the right to disconnect from work is just one small step towards making life a little more tolerable.
- Up to 150 Australian Taxation Office staff have been investigated for suspected involvement in a social media scam that ripped off $2 billion. In an auditor-general's report into fraud management of the GST, the tax office revealed it sacked some employees and launched criminal investigations into others who were linked to the widespread rort.
- Social media platforms could soon be hit with a fine or take down notice if they are used to spread people's personal information without consent. The Albanese government is hastening efforts to criminalise "doxing" following an incident involving the Jewish community.
- Australians will pay a tourist tax to enter Bali from February 14. The fee is being introduced to help make tourism "more maintained and sustainable", according to Bali governor Wayan Koster.
THEY SAID IT: "Work is important, but you also need to disconnect, to unplug at times, in order to be even more concentrated when you do work." - Massimiliano Allegri
YOU SAID IT: Barnaby Joyce didn't fall far in Canberra last Friday night. He'd fallen from grace long beforehand.
Rob writes: "I was not at all shocked by Barnaby's drunken public display. And he is not the only politician with a drinking problem. What does shock me is that this man was once a heartbeat away from the prime ministership. He is a classic example of the 'lucky country', a resource rich and wealthy democracy led by mediocre (mainly) men."
"Thank you, John, for your piece on Barnaby," writes Halina. "I delighted in your good hearted Aussie-style manner on this story and enjoyed a big belly laugh."
Margaret writes: "Loved your column on Barnaby. Very clever and funny. How on earth do people like that get voted in?"
"The Nemesis series has made it clear that work in Parliament House is far from pleasant," writes Arthur. "Politics is dirty business. Backstabbing appears to be the norm. I doubt if dirty deals and destructive plots are confined to only one side of the house. Excess consumption of alcohol is a sign of these problems, not the cause."
Jenny writes: "Loved this column but will remember this phrase in particular: '...his language that of a red-faced bloke trying to rethread an old whipper snipper in the heat and humidity and blowflies'."
"Good piece on Joyce," writes Lorraine. "Clever and funny. Won't cut him any slack though. He has caused too much damage and cost Australia heaps."
Bill writes: "Pollies get pissed when away in Canberra. Same as footballers 'on tour'. But in the days before smartphones, the 'news' never made the papers. In another life, I conducted a stocktake of the ministerial offices in Melbourne. John Gorton's fancy desk was stuffed by Gorton placing his scotch-on-the-rocks glasses around the edge of the desk blotter. More rings in the varnish than in an Olympic games venue. Every citizen in Canberra can tell tales of pissed pollies. Talk to the Commonwealth car drivers."
"Barnaby has been a shocking embarrassment for years, but this won't lose him votes in New England," laments Barbara. "His supporters range from his fellow drinkers - 'Haha, Barnaby really tied one on this time - great bloke', to the 'Well, it's our Barnaby and it's better than a Labor government', to the 'My parents and grandparents voted for the Country Party, so I'm not going to change', to the disinterested - 'Barnaby Joyce, I've heard of him.' We just gave up and moved to Tasmania."
