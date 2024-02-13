Garran school's buildings to be demolished, replaced in modernisation project

The existing buildings of the Garran Primary School and Garran Preschool will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
A development application was lodged in late January and if it is approved construction is expected to begin in late April.
Two L-shaped blocks will enclose a central courtyard. The classrooms will be set up as explicit learning spaces with access to spaces for collaboration.
The design originally included three storeys but this has been reduced to two levels in the final design.
There will be two covered outdoor learning spaces and the buildings will be designed to maximise natural light in the classrooms.
Building B includes a double-court gymnasium with music rooms, a canteen and speciality learning areas.
The gym, community room and library will be available to be leased for public use outside of school hours.
The proposed design aims to keep as many of the 457 existing trees on the site with some new trees to be planted to keep canopy cover.
The new campus will provide 129 car parking spaces, including six electric vehicle charging points. The design will encourage active travel with end-of-trip facilities for adults and secure bike parking.
Joss Construction was responsible for the design of the new school, which once complete will have capacity for 975 students.
The ACT government committed $63.3 million for the design and construction of the project in the 2022-23 budget.
An extra $44.48 million was allocated in last year's budget because of increasing construction costs discovered through the tendering process.
Overall, it is a $107.78 million modernisation project.
Garran Primary School had 627 students from preschool to year 6 in 2023 and its capacity was calculated as 783 students.
The school, located opposite Canberra Hospital, has felt the squeeze of growing enrolments for several years.
Parents told a 2021 inquiry the library and staff room were being used for classes and that teachers didn't have enough space for planning and administration tasks.
More demountable buildings were installed in time for the 2021 school year but this reduced the amount of space for the children to play.
The school also lost access to the Garran oval which was used to build the surge centre in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Removal of these buildings began in late 2023 and the site is expected to be remediated by the middle of this year. The carpark to the north of the oval will be upgraded as part of the expansion of the school.
Submissions for the development application close on March 1.
