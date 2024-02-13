If you want your vote to count, you have to vote for change

The more than four-year delay between ACT Labor/Greens promising an independent inquiry into Indigenous incarceration and the final report by the inquiry, conveniently scheduled for after October's ACT election, is another example of their excellent electioneering and issues management ("ACT looks to review for answers on high Indigenous incarceration rates", February 5).
Unfortunately, Labor/Greens are much worse at running a reasonable government.
For example, Canberra's households pay the highest taxes in Australia, but there is significant doubt about the quality of services.
Other examples of long-delayed promises include an emergency services station in Acton and improvements to the Monaro highway. In both cases signs were erected in 2020 or earlier but work only commenced after several years.
Expect opening ceremonies later this year, just before the next election in October, with Labor/Green existing MLAs and their other election candidates all in hi-viz.
Shades of Morrison and Abbott.
We won't get a better ACT government while Labor/Greens have total control of the ACT's Assembly.
They currently have 16 of the 25 members from Canberra's five seats.
When Canberrans vote, your vote essentially selects just one candidate in your local seat. Hence, how you number the candidates is important.
If enough Canberrans vote for sensible independents first (number them 1, 2 etc) that will elect one independent per seat, and hence five overall.
In my opinion, that is a reasonable balance between independents and the major parties.
Canberra's Assembly currently has zero independents - the only place in Australia!
D. Gogusz (Letters, February 7) asks "who started all this". The answer is of course, the UN with its disastrous plan in 1947 to partition Palestine and take half of it away from the native inhabitants, with the assistance of Australia.
That can't be undone of course, but the decades since have seen Israeli terrorist groups, the Stern Gang and the Irgun, terrorising the Palestinian population and the terror continues today.
The genocide convention obligates countries to prevent genocide by any country, and the International Court of Justice said there was a plausible risk that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians.
The Israeli government wants to eliminate UNRWA: the population will starve without them. Around 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in this latest phase of the occupation, including over 150 UNRWA workers. Over 140 UNRWA schools, hospitals or other installations have been bombed along with UNRWA relief trucks.
Our government must immediately reinstate the UNRWA funding, stop all military and other sales to Israel, and not be complicit in genocide. If we ignore international law, how can we expect others to respect it?
Ian Parmeter gives an interesting summary of the various factors at play in ceasefire negotiations for the Israel-Hamas war ("Can negotiations be revived", February 10).
It was particularly revealing of the skewed world we live in that, as he said, Israel is under more pressure to stop the war than is Hamas, the party that started it with an unprovoked barbaric attack and whose people are bearing the brunt of the suffering as a result.
As he said, the death toll is to Hamas's advantage, which explains why they are so willing to sacrifice their people with their human-shield stratagem.
However, in listing the pressures on Netanyahu, Parmeter missed an important one - a large majority of Israelis, not just the right, are against stopping the war until Hamas is defeated, as they know there can be no peace if Hamas has the capacity to keep attacking Israel, as it has promised it will do.
The front-page article on February 11 "Protected mansion suburbs" suggests more affordable housing would be created in these suburbs by allowing more dwellings per block. This is of course nonsense, as analysis has demonstrated the government's new policy to allow dual occupancies on large blocks just pushes up land values and provides more rate income for the government. It certainly won't result in any significant increase in affordable housing.
There has also been a failure to ensure higher densities are provided in areas already zoned for this, eg around shopping centres. Witness the two "knock-down, rebuild" McMansions with enormous basements, near Griffith shops, recently on the market for $6 million each.
The government needs to do much better planning and development control for well-designed medium density in appropriate locations and avoid trashing established areas of high environmental quality and value to the community.
Peter Brewer obviously does not read the Drive section of the SMH. In this weekend's edition is a road test of the 2024 LDV eDeliver 7 Electric Van.
Designed from the ground up as an electric van, the LDV eDeliver 7 is a direct competitor for the Toyota Hiace van. It comes in a variety of roof heights and carries a very similar load to a Hiace. Even better its new price is almost identical to that of a Hiace.
It has a range of 300km plus, which should suit tradies working around Canberra each day. In Europe tradies drive vans similar in size to the Hiace to building sites. This reduces parking challenges which must be enormous to drivers of Aussie twin cab utes towing massive, heavy steel trailers.
If Canberra is to go high density with housing, there can only be a future for vans like the LDV eDeliver 7. Tradies who are curious need only visit their nearest LDV dealer to get an update on when they can get a delivery of these vans as they are available now.
If carpenter Sean Hardwick is really towing three tonnes of tradie tools behind his fancy dual-cab monster ute (Canberra Times, February 11, p1), he's driving the wrong vehicle. A light truck would do the job much more efficiently and safely. Then he could have an efficient hatchback for his private travel.
I don't know about Mr Hardwick, but the reason most tradies choose the large and powerful dual cab is to take the family on fishing or boating trips on weekends and holidays. The monster ute is often chosen for family recreation, and used to tow a humongous trailer during the week for the tax lurk. The sooner the tax laws are changed, the safer we will all be on the roads. And the environment will benefit too.
The sooner the tax laws are changed, the safer we will all be on the roads.- Bruce Wright
Craig Andrews' (February 10) suggestion of meddling with negative gearing is a recipe for extreme hurt for renters.
The viability of owning an investment property is already marginal, especially in ACT where land tax is witheringly high.
Many renters, no matter the price of real estate, are either not in a position or choose not to own a property. These people depend on a healthy and competitive rental property market.
Craig many not be aware that over 71 per cent of landlords only own one investment property and those with four or more number just 3 per cent of all landlords. His generalisations are simply not accurate and the norm is more likely to be mum and dad investors rather than politicians.
Already, the combination of high interest, high government fees, the allure of short stay (AirBnB), high immigration and low rate of new home building has resulted in the perfect storm for many in the rental market. Changing negative gearing will only make it worse for those who rent.
I note that Sydney is currently rolling out a fleet of electric (battery) buses with plans for ongoing increases in electric bus numbers. But here in Canberra our evergreen government is planning to rollout battery driven trams from Civic to the lake at a cost of millions per metre aannnddd ... retrofitting the Gungahlin fleet of trams with batteries.
I would have thought that electric/battery powered buses would have been the ants pants without the need for steel rail infrastructure and at a fraction of the cost ... but who cares ... increasing rates and land taxes will cover the cost ... and bugger the renters.
What have Treasurer Chalmers, the PM and a rhinoceros got in common? A very thick hide!
On the one hand, Chalmers points the finger at the opposition for supporting the revised tax cuts, adding "their hearts weren't in it".
On the other, he and Albo did the very same thing by approving the LNP initiated tax cuts proposal knowing fully well they had no intention whatsoever of keeping them, and only agreed to them on self-serving grounds of "What's good for the goose is good for the gander".
I enjoyed Karen Hardy's column this morning, as I always do. But today she called upon men to "lose the sleep apnoea apparatus" because it's not sexy!
There's nothing unsexy about men looking after their health, or being able to drive safely or to stay awake all day. The results of not using the apparatus are most definitely unsexy. Sure it might be difficult to get used to, especially if you haven't been with the man during the time that led up to him needing it, but surely the adjustment is worth it.
Please Karen, take back that statement, for all our sakes.
Your February 11 editorial asked about the cost of light rail stage 2. The government estimated that stage 2A would cost $268 million and stage 2B would cost $905 million. Stage 2A has cost $839 million. Stage 2 will cost each Canberra household from $10,000 to $20,000.
On February 9 there were talks of "dogleg" diversion through Barton. If we must have this light rail, why can't stage 2B be direct to Woden to connect the major town centres and all side destinations served by modern trackless vehicles in the future. Not to mention connections to Tuggeranong.
I expect Peter Dutton is right than Canberra's streets must be full of Greens and Labor staffers. It seems the Coalition staffers are too busy misbehaving in other places.
I have had enough of viewing the expansive and ever taller seas of long grass throughout the Tuggeranong region. There have now been weeks of fine weather and ample opportunity for the mowing contractors to clean up the current eyesore. Enough of the BS about wet weather preventing grass mowing operations - there is no activity anywhere.
Trump attacked Nikki Haley for absence of her husband on the presidential election campaign trail. In a rare response Michael Haley, who is deployed in the US military based in South Africa, fired back at the former president posting a meme on Twitter reading "The difference between human and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack."
Following the Barnaby Joyce incident, why hasn't the media pushed for drug and alcohol testing of politicians? I don't believe it is right publicly funded politicians should be allegedly under the influence during parliamentary sitting weeks.
I shall think of Leon Arundell's paean to the car (Letters, February 13) the next time I sit for 15 minutes in a no. 46 bus outside St. Francis Xavier College in Florey. This monumental traffic jam was caused by motorists dropping their children off. It is a long time since my kids attended school, but they knew I would have been outraged had they requested a ride. They walked or rode bikes and did not have a problem with this.
