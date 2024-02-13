The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

If you want your vote to count, you have to vote for change

By Letters to the Editor
February 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The more than four-year delay between ACT Labor/Greens promising an independent inquiry into Indigenous incarceration and the final report by the inquiry, conveniently scheduled for after October's ACT election, is another example of their excellent electioneering and issues management ("ACT looks to review for answers on high Indigenous incarceration rates", February 5).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.